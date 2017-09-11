Let's have a BBQ: meat prices in the EU

Analytics, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Foodstuff, Latvia, Lithuania

According to the latest figures from the EU statistics agency, Eurostat, in 2017 Luxembourg had the highest prices for meat (more than 41% higher than the EU average). Austria was next highest (around 39% over the EU average).

Poland was the least expensive country for meat (around 43% lower than the EU average), followed by Bulgaria (around 42% lower).

 


Purchasing power parities (PPPs), price level indices and real expenditures for ESA 2010 aggregates

Switzerland

242.7 

Iceland

171.6 

Norway

152.5 

Luxembourg

141.1 

Austria

138.8 

Denmark

138.3 

Sweden

133.1 

France

131.8 

Belgium

123.2 

Germany (until 1990 former territory of the FRG)

121.6 

Finland

120.8 

Netherlands

117.9 

Italy

116.0 

Ireland

104.6 

Slovenia

100.7 

European Union (current composition)

100.0 

Malta

94.0 

United Kingdom

91.6 

Cyprus

88.7 

Greece

88.3 

Spain

87.2 

Croatia

82.1 

Estonia

82.0 

Czech Republic

81.5 

Portugal

80.4 

Latvia

74.4 

Slovakia

73.6 

Hungary

71.4 

Turkey

71.3 

Kosovo (under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244/99)

68.7 

Montenegro

67.3 

Bosnia and Herzegovina

67.0 

Lithuania

66.7 

Serbia

64.0 

Candidate and potential candidate countries except Turkey and Kosovo

62.1 

Romania

59.2 

Bulgaria

58.2 

Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, the

57.3 

Poland

56.7 

Albania

55.0

 Source: here.




