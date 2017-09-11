Analytics, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Foodstuff, Latvia, Lithuania
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 17.08.2018, 15:56
Let's have a BBQ: meat prices in the EU
Poland was the least expensive country for meat (around 43% lower than
the EU average), followed by Bulgaria (around 42% lower).
|
Purchasing power parities (PPPs), price level indices and real
expenditures for ESA 2010 aggregates
|
Switzerland
|
242.7
|
Iceland
|
171.6
|
Norway
|
152.5
|
Luxembourg
|
141.1
|
Austria
|
138.8
|
Denmark
|
138.3
|
Sweden
|
133.1
|
France
|
131.8
|
Belgium
|
123.2
|
Germany (until 1990 former territory of the FRG)
|
121.6
|
Finland
|
120.8
|
Netherlands
|
117.9
|
Italy
|
116.0
|
Ireland
|
104.6
|
Slovenia
|
100.7
|
European Union (current composition)
|
100.0
|
Malta
|
94.0
|
United Kingdom
|
91.6
|
Cyprus
|
88.7
|
Greece
|
88.3
|
Spain
|
87.2
|
Croatia
|
82.1
|
Estonia
|
82.0
|
Czech Republic
|
81.5
|
Portugal
|
80.4
|
Latvia
|
74.4
|
Slovakia
|
73.6
|
Hungary
|
71.4
|
Turkey
|
71.3
|
Kosovo (under United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244/99)
|
68.7
|
Montenegro
|
67.3
|
Bosnia and Herzegovina
|
67.0
|
Lithuania
|
66.7
|
Serbia
|
64.0
|
Candidate and potential candidate countries except Turkey and Kosovo
|
62.1
|
Romania
|
59.2
|
Bulgaria
|
58.2
|
Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, the
|
57.3
|
Poland
|
56.7
|
Albania
|
55.0
- 17.08.2018 В Старой Риге открыли телескоп виртуальной реальности
- 17.08.2018 Латвийские таможенники обнаружили в грузе паркета более 3 млн. контрабандных сигарет
- 17.08.2018 Trouble finding holiday accommodation?
- 17.08.2018 Annual inflation in Lithuania exceeded EU average in July
- 17.08.2018 В Украине разгорается скандал с латвийскими медикаментами
- 17.08.2018 Lithuania's Amber Grid 1H profits down 40% to EUR 6.5 mln
- 17.08.2018 Turnover of Stenders cosmetics maker drops 11% last FY
- 17.08.2018 Lithuania's Avion Express earns EUR 10.4 mln in 2017
- 17.08.2018 Для пятой части жителей Латвии получению займов препятствовали ранее просроченные платежи
- 17.08.2018 В дальнейшем в зданиях высотой от четырех этажей нужно будет устанавливать лифты