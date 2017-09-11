Analytics, Estonia, Markets and Companies, Taxation
Wednesday, 15.08.2018, 17:49
Estonia's illicit cigarette market moving to southern border towns - study
Of all the cigarettes consumed in Estonia, 14.1% had been
brought into the country illegally or bore the tax stamps of another country,
which is 0.8 %age points more than in the final quarter of 2017. The
overwhelming majority of the cigarettes sold in boxes bearing foreign tax
stamps -- 27.3% -- originated in Belarus. Russia was in second place with 21.4%
and Latvia third with 11.6%, the Estonian tobacco industry body said.
Where earlier the largest percdentages of cigarette packs
with foreign tax stamps were found in East-Viru county, the overall numbers of
finds there have declined somewhat. At the same time, as a result of
intensifying cross-border trade, increasing numbers of such packs have been
registered in cities of South Estonia.
The ratios of cigarettes sold in boxes with foreign tax
stamps were highest in Valga on the Estonian-Latvian border at 48% and in
Viljandi, also in South Estonia, at 37%. Next came Kuressaare, capital of
Saaremaa, with 33%, the northeastern county town Johvi with 30 %, Voru in
Estonia's southeastern corner with 29% and Sillamae in the northeast with 26%.
In Valga the ratio of cigarettes sold in boxes bearing
foreign tax stamps grew from 13% to 48% during the year, a bigger increase than
anywhere else in Estonia. Significant increases were registered also in
Viljandi and Kuressaare. The numbers of finds in Maardu, Narva, Haapsalu and
Parnu more than halved.
"We are pleased to see that the situation on the
eastern border has improved, in which good work of the Tax and Customs Board
definitely plays a role. This beautiful trend is overshadowed by a rapid
increase in cross-border trade, which is a result of significant differences in
excise duty rates with several neighboring countries. All signs indicate that
because of the price difference cross-border trade is not about to subside
anytime soon and will go on reducing the tax income of the state," said
the chairman of the association, Taavi
Salumets.
Brands which are not officially sold in Estonia made up 5.8%
of the cigarette packs collected. The manufacturers whose output is represented
the most among the packs of cigarettes bearing foreign tax stamps are Grodno
Tobacco Factory with 3.7% and Karelia Tobacco with 0.9%.
Counterfeited produce mades up 0.6% of illicit cigarettes in
the second quarter, a ratio 0.1 percentage point higher than in the previous
such survey in fall 2017.
The twice-yearly survey is conducted by Nielsen by
collecting discarded empty cigarette packs from the streets and public waste
bins. The latest study in Estonia was carried out in 14 towns and cities, and
3,300 cigarette packs were collected in its course from April 17 to 24. The
number of cigarette packs collected is proportionate to the number of residents
of the city and the country's population size.
The four biggest tobacco producers -- British American
Tobacco, Imperial Tobacco Limited, Japan Tobaco International, and Philip
Morris International -- took part in financing the survey.
