In the 2Q of 2018, 64.4% of population in Latvia were employed

Nevertheless since the 4th quarter of 2012 Latvian employment rate exceeds the European Union (EU) average (in the 1st quarter of 2018 it constituted 59.7%), in the 2nd quarter of 2018 it was the lowest among the Baltic states – employment rate in Estonia constituted 68.2% and Lithuania 64.8%.

Data source: Eurostat database, data on the 2nd quarter of 2018 – Labour Force Surveys of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.





In the 2nd quarter of 2018, the employment rate among young people (aged 15–24) comprised 33.8%, which is 2 percentage points lower than in the corresponding period of the previous year. Out of all young people, 59 thousand were employed.





In the 2nd quarter, persons employed in the main job worked on average 38.4 hours per week, which is 0.7 hours more than in the same period a year ago.





Over the year, the share of employees receiving less than EUR 450 monthly (after taxes) fell to 30.6% (a drop of 8.6 percentage points) and the proportion of employees receiving minimum monthly wage1 or less constituted 139.9 thousand or 17.4% (a reduction of 1.5 percentage points). The share of employees receiving EUR 450–700 monthly rose by 3.1 percentage points (34.9% in Q2 2018) and that of employees receiving EUR 700–1400 monthly increased by 5.6 percentage points (25.3% in Q2 2018). The proportion of employees receiving more than EUR 1400 monthly fell by 0.1 percentage points. In its turn, wage or salary of 3% of employees was not calculated or paid, while 2.6 % did not indicate the size of earnings thereof.





Employees by monthly net wages and salaries in the main job

(as per cent)

Q2 2017 Q1 2018 Q2 2018 Employees 100.0 100.0 100.0 up to EUR 450.00 39.2 34.9 30.6 employees receiving minimum monthly wage or less 18.9 20.5 17.4 EUR 450.01–700.00 31.8 33.7 34.9 EUR 700.01-1400.00 19.7 22.6 25.3 EUR 1400.01 and more 3.7 4.3 3.6 was not calculated or paid 3.4 1.6 3.0 not specified 2.2 2.9 2.6





In the 2nd quarter of 2018, Labour Force Survey questions about economic activity were asked to 7 thousand people aged 15–74 living in 4 thousand households.





1 In 2017, minimum wage constituted EUR 380, in 2018 – EUR 430.