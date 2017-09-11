Analytics, Economics, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, GDP, Latvia, Lithuania, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 14.08.2018, 17:15
GDP up by 0.4% in both euro area and EU28
Christine Gerstberger, Véronique Deneuville, Eurostat, 14.08.2018.Print version
Seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 0.4% in both the euro area (EA19) and the EU28 during the second quarter of 2018, compared with the previous quarter, according to a flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
In the
first quarter of 2018, GDP had also grown by 0.4% both in the euro area and in
the EU28.
Compared
with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP rose by
2.2% in both the euro area and the EU28 in the second quarter of 2018, after
+2.5% and +2.4% respectively in the previous quarter.
During the
second quarter of 2018, GDP in the United States increased by 1.0% compared
with the previous quarter (after +0.5% in the first quarter of 2018). Compared
with the same quarter of the previous year, GDP grew by 2.8% (after +2.6% in
the previous quarter).
Other articles:
- 14.08.2018 Снижение промышленного производства в июне в Эстонии было крупнейшим в еврозоне - Евростат
- 14.08.2018 Temporary and part-time jobs on the rise in the EU
- 14.08.2018 In euro area industrial production down by 0.7% in June 2018
- 14.08.2018 Во втором квартале 2018 года годовой прирост ВВП Латвии был выше среднего в ЕС – Eurostat
- 14.08.2018 Безработица в Эстонии сократилась до самого низкого уровня за 10 лет
- 14.08.2018 На полках магазинов Латвии половину ассортимента овощей составляет местный урожай - ELVI
- 14.08.2018 Оборот индустрии азартных игр вырос в Латвии на 11,5%
- 14.08.2018 NEO GROUP в 2017 году получила 14,5 млн. евро прибыли
- 14.08.2018 Modus grupe инвестирует 30 млн. евро в парк солнечных электростанций на Украине
- 14.08.2018 Lottery and gambling turnover increases 11.5% in Latvia