GDP up by 0.4% in both euro area and EU28

Seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 0.4% in both the euro area (EA19) and the EU28 during the second quarter of 2018, compared with the previous quarter, according to a flash estimate published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

In the first quarter of 2018, GDP had also grown by 0.4% both in the euro area and in the EU28.





Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, seasonally adjusted GDP rose by 2.2% in both the euro area and the EU28 in the second quarter of 2018, after +2.5% and +2.4% respectively in the previous quarter.





During the second quarter of 2018, GDP in the United States increased by 1.0% compared with the previous quarter (after +0.5% in the first quarter of 2018). Compared with the same quarter of the previous year, GDP grew by 2.8% (after +2.6% in the previous quarter).















