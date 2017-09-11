Latvian unemployment unchanged at 6.4% in late July

The registered unemployment rate in Latvia was at 6.4 percent of the economically active population at the end of July this year, or unchanged from June, according to the State Employment Agency's data.

At the end of July 2018, there were 58,888 unemployed persons registered with the State Employment Agency, down by 231 people from a month ago when 59,119 people were registered with the agency as officially jobless.





The lowest unemployment rate was registered in the Riga region - 4.2%, while the highest level was in the Latgale province in eastern Latvia - 14.7%, down 0.2 percentage points from June.





Unemployment in the Zemgale province in southern Latvia and Vidzeme, northeastern Latvia, declined 0.1 percentage point from June 2018 to 5.8% and 6.4% respectively. The unemployment rate in the Kurzeme province in western Latvia was 7.1%, unchanged from June.

In the capital city Riga, the jobless rate rose to 4.1% in July from 4% in June.