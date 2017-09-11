Analytics, Employment, Lithuania, Statistics
Friday, 10.08.2018, 19:35
The unemployment rate in Lithuania stood at 5.9% in 2Q 2018
In II quarter 2018, the youth (persons aged 15–24)
unemployment rate stood at 10.9%; over a quarter, it decreased by 3 percentage
points, over a year – by 2.2 percentage points.
In II quarter 2018, the long-term unemployment rate
stood at 2%; against I quarter 2018, it decreased by 0.5 percentage points.
In II quarter 2018, the number of the long-term unemployed was 29 thousand, or 33.7% of the total number of the unemployed.
Table 1. The unemployed
Thousand
2018
II quarter 2017
Decrease (–), II quarter 2018, against
I quarter
II quarter
I quarter 2018
II quarter 2017
thousand
%
thousand
%
Total
103.9
86.0
102.2
–18.0
–17.3
–16.2
–15.9
males
62.5
47.4
61.9
–15.1
–24.1
–14.5
–23.4
females
41.4
38.5
40.3
–2.9
–7.0
–1.7
–4.3
Youth (persons aged 15–24)
15.0
11.5
15.5
–3.5
–23.1
–4.0
–25.7
Over a
quarter, the number of the long-term unemployed decreased by 6.8 thousand, over
a year – by 9.7 thousand.
In II quarter 2018, the employment rate of persons aged
15–64 stood at 72.1%
In II quarter 2018, the employment rate of persons aged
15–64 stood at 72.1 %; against I quarter 2018 and over II quarter 2017, it
increased by 1.5 percentage points. In the said age group, the male employment
rate was by 2.9 percentage points higher than that of female (73.6 and 70.7%
respectively).
The youth (persons aged 15–24) employment rate stood at 31.1%;
over a quarter, it increased by 1.1 percentage points, over a year it decreased
by 0.5 percentage points.
Over a quarter, the employment rate of persons aged 55–64
decreased by 0.7 percentage points; over a year, it increased by 1.3 percentage
points, and in II quarter 2018, it stood at 67.5%.
Table 2. Employment rate
Per cent
2018
II quarter 2017
Increase, decrease (–) II quarter 2018, against
I quarter
II quarter
I quarter 2018
II quarter 2017
Aged 15–64
70.6
72.1
70.6
1.5
1.5
males
71.1
73.6
70.5
2.5
3.1
females
70.2
70.7
70.7
0.5
0.0
Aged 15–24
30.0
31.1
31.6
1.1
–0.5
Aged 20–64
76.1
77.6
76.3
1.5
1.3
Aged 55–64
68.2
67.5
66.2
–0.7
1.3
In II quarter 2018, the number of persons classified under
the labour force totalled 1 mln 457 thousand; against I quarter
2018, it increased by 5.8 thousand.
In II quarter 2018, there were 1 mln 371 thousand employed
persons. Over a quarter, the number of employed persons increased by 23.8
thousand; against the respective period of 2017 – by 8.1 thousand.
In II quarter 2018, there were 94.5 thousand employed
persons aged 15–24. Over a quarter, their number increased by 1.7 thousand;
against the respective period of 2017, it decreased by 8.4 thousand.
Table 3. Economic activity of persons aged 15 and older
Thousand
2018
II quarter 2017
Increase, decrease (–) II quarter 2018, against
I quarter
II quarter
I quarter 2018
II quarter 2017
thousand
%
thousand
%
Labour force
1 451.0
1 456.8
1 465.0
5.8
0.4
–8.1
–0.6
Employed persons
1 347.1
1 370.9
1 362.8
23.8
1.8
8.1
0.6
males
661.5
682.7
659.5
21.2
3.2
23.1
3.5
females
685.6
688.2
703.2
2.6
0.4
–15.0
–2.1
Unemployed
103.9
86.0
102.2
–18.0
–17.3
–16.2
–15.9
Economically inactive persons
936.1
922.6
942.9
–13.5
–1.4
–20.3
–2.2
In II quarter 2018, there were 922.6 thousand economically
inactive persons aged 15 and older; more than half (57.1%) of them were old-age
pensioners and persons entitled to anticipatory old-age pension.
In II quarter 2018, there were 198.1 thousand (65.1%)
economically inactive persons aged 15–24; 94.9% of them were studying at
general, vocational schools, schools of higher education (colleges,
universities).
