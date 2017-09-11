The unemployment rate in Lithuania stood at 5.9% in 2Q 2018

Statistics Lithuania informs that, according to the Labour Force Survey data, in II quarter 2018, the unemployment rate stood at 5.9%. Against I quarter 2018, it decreased by 1.3 percentage points; against the respective period of 2017, it decreased by 1.1 percentage points. In II quarter 2018, the male unemployment rate stood at 6.5, female – 5.3%.

In II quarter 2018, the youth (persons aged 15–24) unemployment rate stood at 10.9%; over a quarter, it decreased by 3 percentage points, over a year – by 2.2 percentage points.





In II quarter 2018, the long-term unemployment rate stood at 2%; against I quarter 2018, it decreased by 0.5 percentage points.









In II quarter 2018, the number of the long-term unemployed was 29 thousand, or 33.7% of the total number of the unemployed.





Table 1. The unemployed

Thousand

2018 II quarter 2017 Decrease (–), II quarter 2018, against I quarter II quarter I quarter 2018 II quarter 2017 thousand % thousand % Total 103.9 86.0 102.2 –18.0 –17.3 –16.2 –15.9 males 62.5 47.4 61.9 –15.1 –24.1 –14.5 –23.4 females 41.4 38.5 40.3 –2.9 –7.0 –1.7 –4.3 Youth (persons aged 15–24) 15.0 11.5 15.5 –3.5 –23.1 –4.0 –25.7





Over a quarter, the number of the long-term unemployed decreased by 6.8 thousand, over a year – by 9.7 thousand.

In II quarter 2018, the employment rate of persons aged 15–64 stood at 72.1%





In II quarter 2018, the employment rate of persons aged 15–64 stood at 72.1 %; against I quarter 2018 and over II quarter 2017, it increased by 1.5 percentage points. In the said age group, the male employment rate was by 2.9 percentage points higher than that of female (73.6 and 70.7% respectively).





The youth (persons aged 15–24) employment rate stood at 31.1%; over a quarter, it increased by 1.1 percentage points, over a year it decreased by 0.5 percentage points.





Over a quarter, the employment rate of persons aged 55–64 decreased by 0.7 percentage points; over a year, it increased by 1.3 percentage points, and in II quarter 2018, it stood at 67.5%.





Table 2. Employment rate

Per cent

2018 II quarter 2017 Increase, decrease (–) II quarter 2018, against I quarter II quarter I quarter 2018 II quarter 2017 Aged 15–64 70.6 72.1 70.6 1.5 1.5 males 71.1 73.6 70.5 2.5 3.1 females 70.2 70.7 70.7 0.5 0.0 Aged 15–24 30.0 31.1 31.6 1.1 –0.5 Aged 20–64 76.1 77.6 76.3 1.5 1.3 Aged 55–64 68.2 67.5 66.2 –0.7 1.3





In II quarter 2018, the number of persons classified under the labour force totalled 1 mln 457 thousand; against I quarter 2018, it increased by 5.8 thousand.

In II quarter 2018, there were 1 mln 371 thousand employed persons. Over a quarter, the number of employed persons increased by 23.8 thousand; against the respective period of 2017 – by 8.1 thousand.





In II quarter 2018, there were 94.5 thousand employed persons aged 15–24. Over a quarter, their number increased by 1.7 thousand; against the respective period of 2017, it decreased by 8.4 thousand.





Table 3. Economic activity of persons aged 15 and older

Thousand

2018 II quarter 2017 Increase, decrease (–) II quarter 2018, against I quarter II quarter I quarter 2018 II quarter 2017 thousand % thousand % Labour force 1 451.0 1 456.8 1 465.0 5.8 0.4 –8.1 –0.6 Employed persons 1 347.1 1 370.9 1 362.8 23.8 1.8 8.1 0.6 males 661.5 682.7 659.5 21.2 3.2 23.1 3.5 females 685.6 688.2 703.2 2.6 0.4 –15.0 –2.1 Unemployed 103.9 86.0 102.2 –18.0 –17.3 –16.2 –15.9 Economically inactive persons 936.1 922.6 942.9 –13.5 –1.4 –20.3 –2.2

In II quarter 2018, there were 922.6 thousand economically inactive persons aged 15 and older; more than half (57.1%) of them were old-age pensioners and persons entitled to anticipatory old-age pension.





In II quarter 2018, there were 198.1 thousand (65.1%) economically inactive persons aged 15–24; 94.9% of them were studying at general, vocational schools, schools of higher education (colleges, universities).