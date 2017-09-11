Analytics, Industry, Lithuania, Statistics
Friday, 10.08.2018, 18:04
In July 2018, prices for the total industrial production sold increased by 1 %
The greatest influence on the change in prices for
industrial production sold by economic activity is provided in Table 1.
Over the month, prices for industrial production sold on the
Lithuanian market increased by 0.7%, refined petroleum products excluded – by
0.7% as well. The largest increase in prices was observed for waste management
and remediation activities, material recovery production – 4.1%. The largest
decrease in prices was observed for extraction of crude petroleum – 9.2%. Among
food products, a decrease in prices was observed for prepared meals and dishes
(8.3%), prepared pet food (2.8%), milk and cheese products (1.6%), an increase
- condiments and seasonings (13.6%), ice-cream (3.2%), fruit, berry and
vegetable juice (1.9%).
Over the month, prices for industrial production sold on the
non-Lithuanian market increased by 1.2%, refined petroleum products excluded –
by 0.8%.
Over the month, the overall price change for industrial
production sold on the euro area market increased by 0.3 %, on the non-euro
area market – by 1.7%.
The overall change in prices for industrial production sold
is influenced not only by the rate of change in the price of a certain product
but also by the relative share (weight) of the industrial production sold
within certain economic activity in the total industrial production.
Fig. 1. Changes in prices for industrial production sold over the month
Compared to the previous month
________________________
* Provisional data
** Revised data
Table 1. The greatest influence on the monthly (July 2018, against June) change in prices for industrial production sold by economic activity according to EVRK Rev. 21
Economic activities
Price growth, drop (–),%
Influence, percentage points
Total industrial production sold
Manufacture of refined petroleum products
1.8
+0.408
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
3.4
+0.312
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
2.5
+0.198
Manufacture of rubber and plastic products
2.4
+0.104
Manufacture of wood and of products of wood, except furniture
1.5
+0.070
Manufacture of paper and paper products
–0.4
–0.008
Extraction of crude petroleum
–5.8
–0.010
Repair and installation of machinery and equipment
–1.1
–0.017
Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
–0.8
–0.018
Manufacture of food products
–0.8
–0.137
Total industrial production sold on the Lithuanian market
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning
2.5
+0.492
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
3.5
+0.130
Manufacture of furniture
1.2
+0.068
Manufacture of wood and of products of wood, except furniture
1.5
+0.060
Manufacture of refined petroleum products
0.5
+0.059
Manufacture of crude oil
–9.2
–0.024
Manufacture of paper and paper products
–0.9
–0.025
Repair and installation of machinery and equipment
–2.2
–0.036
Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products
–1.2
–0.046
Manufacture of food products
–0.3
–0.055
Industrial production sold on the non-Lithuanian market
Manufacture of refined petroleum products
2.2
+0.643
Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products
3.4
+0.435
Manufacture of rubber and plastic products
2.9
+0.141
Manufacture of wood and of products of wood, except furniture
1.5
+0.076
Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment
1.7
+0.055
Repair and installation of machinery and equipment
–0.3
–0.004
Manufacture of beverages
–0.7
–0.008
Manufacture of furniture
–0.1
–0.011
Manufacture of electrical equipment
–0.6
–0.011
Repair of food products
–1.5
–0.192
________________________
1 National version of NACE Rev. 2
Over the year (July 2018, against July 2017), prices for the total industrial production sold increased by 9.4, refined petroleum products excluded – 2.5%.
Over the year, prices for industrial production sold on the
Lithuanian market increased by 5.3%, refined petroleum products excluded – 2%.
Over the year, prices for industrial production sold on the
non-Lithuanian market increased by 12.4%, refined petroleum products excluded –
3%.
Over the year, prices for industrial production sold on the
euro area market increased by 7.5, on the non-euro area market – 15.5%.
Fig. 2. Changes in prices for industrial production sold over the year
Compared to the respective month of the previous year
________________________
* Provisional data
** Revised data
Table 2. Changes in prices for industrial production sold, July 2018
Per cent
Economic activity
Relative share (weight) in total industrial production
Price growth, drop (–) June 2018, against
June 2018
2017
December
July
Total industrial production sold
100.0
1.0
5.1
9.4
Mining and quarrying
0.9
–1.1
3.3
11.4
Manufacturing
90.3
0.9
5.1
9.7
Manufacture of refined petroleum products
20.8
1.8
16.3
39.7
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
8.0
2.5
5.1
7.6
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
0.8
1.3
1.5
1.5
Total industrial production, refined petroleum products excluded
79.2
0.8
2.1
2.5
Manufacturing production, refined petroleum products excluded
69.5
0.6
1.7
1.8
Total industrial production sold on the Lithuanian market
100.0
0.7
3.1
5.3
Mining and quarrying
1.3
–1.5
4.6
9.9
Manufacturing
77.6
0.3
2.5
4.7
Manufacture of refined petroleum products
11.9
0.5
13.5
33.6
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
19.7
2.5
5.1
7.6
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
1.4
1.8
3.6
1.4
Total industrial production sold on the Lithuanian market, refined petroleum products excluded
88.1
0.7
1.7
2.0
Manufacturing production, refined petroleum products excluded
65.7
0.2
0.5
0.2
Total industrial production sold on the non-Lithuanian market
100.0
1.2
6.4
12.4
Mining and quarrying
0.5
–0.3
1.1
15.0
Manufacturing
99.1
1.2
6.5
12.4
Manufacture of refined petroleum products
27.0
2.2
17.2
41.6
Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
-
-
-
-
Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
0.4
0.0
–4.2
0.5
Total industrial production sold on the non-Lithuanian market, refined petroleum products excluded
73.0
0.8
2.5
3.0
Manufacturing production, refined petroleum products excluded
72.1
0.8
2.5
2.9
Total industrial production sold on the euro area market
100.0
0.3
3.2
7.5
Total industrial production sold on the non-euro area market
100.0
1.7
8.3
15.5
________________________
- Such a phenomenon (indicator) was not observed during the respective period.
