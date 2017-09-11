In July 2018, prices for the total industrial production sold increased by 1 %

Statistics Lithuania informs that in July 2018, against June, prices for the total industrial production sold increased by 1%, refined petroleum products excluded – 0.8%. The overall price change was influenced by an increase in prices for refined petroleum products, as well as chemicals and chemical products, and by a decrease in prices for food products.

The greatest influence on the change in prices for industrial production sold by economic activity is provided in Table 1.





Over the month, prices for industrial production sold on the Lithuanian market increased by 0.7%, refined petroleum products excluded – by 0.7% as well. The largest increase in prices was observed for waste management and remediation activities, material recovery production – 4.1%. The largest decrease in prices was observed for extraction of crude petroleum – 9.2%. Among food products, a decrease in prices was observed for prepared meals and dishes (8.3%), prepared pet food (2.8%), milk and cheese products (1.6%), an increase - condiments and seasonings (13.6%), ice-cream (3.2%), fruit, berry and vegetable juice (1.9%).





Over the month, prices for industrial production sold on the non-Lithuanian market increased by 1.2%, refined petroleum products excluded – by 0.8%.





Over the month, the overall price change for industrial production sold on the euro area market increased by 0.3 %, on the non-euro area market – by 1.7%.





The overall change in prices for industrial production sold is influenced not only by the rate of change in the price of a certain product but also by the relative share (weight) of the industrial production sold within certain economic activity in the total industrial production.





Fig. 1. Changes in prices for industrial production sold over the month

Compared to the previous month

* Provisional data

** Revised data

Table 1. The greatest influence on the monthly (July 2018, against June) change in prices for industrial production sold by economic activity according to EVRK Rev. 21

Economic activities Price growth, drop (–),% Influence, percentage points Total industrial production sold Manufacture of refined petroleum products 1.8 +0.408 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 3.4 +0.312 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 2.5 +0.198 Manufacture of rubber and plastic products 2.4 +0.104 Manufacture of wood and of products of wood, except furniture 1.5 +0.070 Manufacture of paper and paper products –0.4 –0.008 Extraction of crude petroleum –5.8 –0.010 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment –1.1 –0.017 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products –0.8 –0.018 Manufacture of food products –0.8 –0.137 Total industrial production sold on the Lithuanian market Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning

supply 2.5 +0.492 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 3.5 +0.130 Manufacture of furniture 1.2 +0.068 Manufacture of wood and of products of wood, except furniture 1.5 +0.060 Manufacture of refined petroleum products 0.5 +0.059 Manufacture of crude oil –9.2 –0.024 Manufacture of paper and paper products –0.9 –0.025 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment –2.2 –0.036 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products –1.2 –0.046 Manufacture of food products –0.3 –0.055 Industrial production sold on the non-Lithuanian market Manufacture of refined petroleum products 2.2 +0.643 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 3.4 +0.435 Manufacture of rubber and plastic products 2.9 +0.141 Manufacture of wood and of products of wood, except furniture 1.5 +0.076 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 1.7 +0.055 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment –0.3 –0.004 Manufacture of beverages –0.7 –0.008 Manufacture of furniture –0.1 –0.011 Manufacture of electrical equipment –0.6 –0.011 Repair of food products –1.5 –0.192

1 National version of NACE Rev. 2

Over the year (July 2018, against July 2017), prices for the total industrial production sold increased by 9.4, refined petroleum products excluded – 2.5%.





Over the year, prices for industrial production sold on the Lithuanian market increased by 5.3%, refined petroleum products excluded – 2%.





Over the year, prices for industrial production sold on the non-Lithuanian market increased by 12.4%, refined petroleum products excluded – 3%.





Over the year, prices for industrial production sold on the euro area market increased by 7.5, on the non-euro area market – 15.5%.





Fig. 2. Changes in prices for industrial production sold over the year

Compared to the respective month of the previous year

* Provisional data

** Revised data

Table 2. Changes in prices for industrial production sold, July 2018

Per cent

Economic activity Relative share (weight) in total industrial production Price growth, drop (–) June 2018, against June 2018 2017 December July Total industrial production sold 100.0 1.0 5.1 9.4 Mining and quarrying 0.9 –1.1 3.3 11.4 Manufacturing 90.3 0.9 5.1 9.7 Manufacture of refined petroleum products 20.8 1.8 16.3 39.7 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 8.0 2.5 5.1 7.6 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 0.8 1.3 1.5 1.5 Total industrial production, refined petroleum products excluded 79.2 0.8 2.1 2.5 Manufacturing production, refined petroleum products excluded 69.5 0.6 1.7 1.8 Total industrial production sold on the Lithuanian market 100.0 0.7 3.1 5.3 Mining and quarrying 1.3 –1.5 4.6 9.9 Manufacturing 77.6 0.3 2.5 4.7 Manufacture of refined petroleum products 11.9 0.5 13.5 33.6 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply 19.7 2.5 5.1 7.6 Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 1.4 1.8 3.6 1.4 Total industrial production sold on the Lithuanian market, refined petroleum products excluded 88.1 0.7 1.7 2.0 Manufacturing production, refined petroleum products excluded 65.7 0.2 0.5 0.2 Total industrial production sold on the non-Lithuanian market 100.0 1.2 6.4 12.4 Mining and quarrying 0.5 –0.3 1.1 15.0 Manufacturing 99.1 1.2 6.5 12.4 Manufacture of refined petroleum products 27.0 2.2 17.2 41.6 Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply - - - - Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities 0.4 0.0 –4.2 0.5 Total industrial production sold on the non-Lithuanian market, refined petroleum products excluded 73.0 0.8 2.5 3.0 Manufacturing production, refined petroleum products excluded 72.1 0.8 2.5 2.9 Total industrial production sold on the euro area market 100.0 0.3 3.2 7.5 Total industrial production sold on the non-euro area market 100.0 1.7 8.3 15.5

- Such a phenomenon (indicator) was not observed during the respective period.



