In July 2018, prices for the total industrial production sold increased by 1 %

Regina Burneikienė, Chief Specialist, Price Statistics Division, 10.08.2018.
Statistics Lithuania informs that in July 2018, against June, prices for the total industrial production sold increased by 1%, refined petroleum products excluded – 0.8%. The overall price change was influenced by an increase in prices for refined petroleum products, as well as chemicals and chemical products, and by a decrease in prices for food products.

The greatest influence on the change in prices for industrial production sold by economic activity is provided in Table 1.


Over the month, prices for industrial production sold on the Lithuanian market increased by 0.7%, refined petroleum products excluded – by 0.7% as well. The largest increase in prices was observed for waste management and remediation activities, material recovery production – 4.1%. The largest decrease in prices was observed for extraction of crude petroleum – 9.2%. Among food products, a decrease in prices was observed for prepared meals and dishes (8.3%), prepared pet food (2.8%), milk and cheese products (1.6%), an increase - condiments and seasonings (13.6%), ice-cream (3.2%), fruit, berry and vegetable juice (1.9%).


Over the month, prices for industrial production sold on the non-Lithuanian market increased by 1.2%, refined petroleum products excluded – by 0.8%.


Over the month, the overall price change for industrial production sold on the euro area market increased by 0.3 %, on the non-euro area market – by 1.7%.


The overall change in prices for industrial production sold is influenced not only by the rate of change in the price of a certain product but also by the relative share (weight) of the industrial production sold within certain economic activity in the total industrial production.


Fig. 1. Changes in prices for industrial production sold over the month
Compared to the previous month

________________________
* Provisional data
** Revised data

Table 1. The greatest influence on the monthly (July 2018, against June) change in prices for industrial production sold by economic activity according to EVRK Rev. 21

Economic activities

Price growth, drop (–),%

Influence, percentage points

Total industrial production sold

Manufacture of refined petroleum products

1.8

+0.408

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

3.4

+0.312

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

2.5

+0.198

Manufacture of rubber and plastic products

2.4

+0.104

Manufacture of wood and of products of wood, except furniture

1.5

+0.070

Manufacture of paper and paper products

–0.4

–0.008

Extraction of crude petroleum

–5.8

–0.010

Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

–1.1

–0.017

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products

–0.8

–0.018

Manufacture of food products

–0.8

–0.137

Total industrial production sold on the Lithuanian market

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning
supply

2.5

+0.492

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

3.5

+0.130

Manufacture of furniture

1.2

+0.068

Manufacture of wood and of products of wood, except furniture

1.5

+0.060

Manufacture of refined petroleum products

0.5

+0.059

Manufacture of crude oil

–9.2

–0.024

Manufacture of paper and paper products

–0.9

–0.025

Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

–2.2

–0.036

Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products

–1.2

–0.046

Manufacture of food products

–0.3

–0.055

Industrial production sold on the non-Lithuanian market

Manufacture of refined petroleum products

2.2

+0.643

Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

3.4

+0.435

Manufacture of rubber and plastic products

2.9

+0.141

Manufacture of wood and of products of wood, except furniture

1.5

+0.076

Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment

1.7

+0.055

Repair and installation of machinery and equipment

–0.3

–0.004

Manufacture of beverages

–0.7

–0.008

Manufacture of furniture

–0.1

–0.011

Manufacture of electrical equipment

–0.6

–0.011

Repair of food products

–1.5

–0.192

________________________
1 National version of NACE Rev. 2

 

Over the year (July 2018, against July 2017), prices for the total industrial production sold increased by 9.4, refined petroleum products excluded – 2.5%.


Over the year, prices for industrial production sold on the Lithuanian market increased by 5.3%, refined petroleum products excluded – 2%.


Over the year, prices for industrial production sold on the non-Lithuanian market increased by 12.4%, refined petroleum products excluded – 3%.


Over the year, prices for industrial production sold on the euro area market increased by 7.5, on the non-euro area market – 15.5%.


Fig. 2. Changes in prices for industrial production sold over the year
Compared to the respective month of the previous year

________________________
* Provisional data
** Revised data

Table 2. Changes in prices for industrial production sold, July 2018
Per cent

Economic activity

Relative share (weight) in total industrial production

Price growth, drop (–) June 2018, against

June 2018

2017

December

July

Total industrial production sold

100.0

1.0

5.1

9.4

Mining and quarrying

0.9

–1.1

3.3

11.4

Manufacturing

90.3

0.9

5.1

9.7

Manufacture of refined petroleum products

20.8

1.8

16.3

39.7

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

8.0

2.5

5.1

7.6

Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

0.8

1.3

1.5

1.5

Total industrial production, refined petroleum products excluded

79.2

0.8

2.1

2.5

Manufacturing production, refined petroleum products excluded

69.5

0.6

1.7

1.8

Total industrial production sold on the Lithuanian market

100.0

0.7

3.1

5.3

Mining and quarrying

1.3

–1.5

4.6

9.9

Manufacturing

77.6

0.3

2.5

4.7

Manufacture of refined petroleum products

11.9

0.5

13.5

33.6

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

19.7

2.5

5.1

7.6

Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

1.4

1.8

3.6

1.4

Total industrial production sold on the Lithuanian market, refined petroleum products excluded

88.1

0.7

1.7

2.0

Manufacturing production, refined petroleum products excluded

65.7

0.2

0.5

0.2

Total industrial production sold on the non-Lithuanian market

100.0

1.2

6.4

12.4

Mining and quarrying

0.5

–0.3

1.1

15.0

Manufacturing

99.1

1.2

6.5

12.4

Manufacture of refined petroleum products

27.0

2.2

17.2

41.6

Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply

-

-

-

-

Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities

0.4

0.0

–4.2

0.5

Total industrial production sold on the non-Lithuanian market, refined petroleum products excluded

73.0

0.8

2.5

3.0

Manufacturing production, refined petroleum products excluded

72.1

0.8

2.5

2.9

Total industrial production sold on the euro area market

100.0

0.3

3.2

7.5

Total industrial production sold on the non-euro area market

100.0

1.7

8.3

15.5

________________________
- Such a phenomenon (indicator) was not observed during the respective period.





