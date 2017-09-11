More people came to Lithuania than left in July, a third month in a row, the latest figures from Statistics Lithuania show.

3,929 left the country last month and 4,253 immigrated. The number of immigrants jumped 2.4 times year-on-year, and the number of emigrants rose just 3.1%.





All in all, 24,387 permanent residents emigrated from Lithuania in January-July, and 23,444 immigrated, according to preliminary figures. The number of immigrants shot up 2.1 times and the number of emigrants dropped 19.1%.







