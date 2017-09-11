Analytics, Demography, Lithuania, Statistics
More people came to Lithuania than left in July
BC, Vilnius, 10.08.2018.
More people came to Lithuania than left in July, a third month in a row, the latest figures from Statistics Lithuania show.
3,929 left the country last month and 4,253 immigrated. The
number of immigrants jumped 2.4 times year-on-year, and the number of emigrants
rose just 3.1%.
All in all, 24,387 permanent residents emigrated from Lithuania in January-July, and 23,444 immigrated, according to preliminary figures. The number of immigrants shot up 2.1 times and the number of emigrants dropped 19.1%.
