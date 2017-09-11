Unemployment in Lithuania down to 8.2%

Unemployment in Lithuania stood at 8.2% in early August, down 0.1 percentage point from early July but up 0.6 percentage point from the same period last year, informs LETA/BNS referring to the latest figures from the Lithuanian Labor Exchange.

There were 142,700 unemployed people in Lithuania in early August, down 0.3% (422 people) from early July and up 6.4% (8,500) from the last year.





Employers registered 33,000 vacancies in July, down 11% from June but up 11% from July, 2017. And territorial labor exchange units helped 12,500 people to find employment, down 4.7% from June and up 8.7% from July, 2017.