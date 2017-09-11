Analytics, Energy, Energy Market, EU – Baltic States, Gas, Gas Market , Statistics
New comparable household prices for electricity and gas in the EU
With the new data requested in Regulation (EU) 2016/1952, Eurostat is now
able to calculate the weighted average price reflecting total household
consumption. In the past, Eurostat used to publish the prices of a single band
of consumption for electricity and for gas but they were not the most
representative bands in all the countries.
The prices for electricity and gas in the EU can vary according to a range of supply and demand conditions, including the geopolitical situation, the national energy mix, network costs and weather conditions. Among the 24 Member States that were able to provide the data, the price for electricity per kilowatt hour paid by households varied between 10 cent (Bulgaria) and 28 cent (Belgium). In the vast majority of the countries the price was between 10 and 20 cent per kilowatt hour.
The price per kilowatt hour of household gas is generally lower than the
price of household electricity and in 2017 ranged from 3 cent (Romania) to 12
cent (Sweden). In most of the 21 Member States that were able to provide the
data, the price was below 8 cent per kilowatt hour.
