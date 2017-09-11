Agriculture, Analytics, Foodstuff, Lithuania
Rising grain prices will push food prices up - Lithuanian producers
Higher grain prices, which have gone up by a third, will soon be reflected on the food shelves as prices of flour, bread, as well as meat, chicken and eggs are set to rise, informs LETA/BNS referring to the Lietuvos Rytas.
Gintaras Bagodas of grain processing company Kauno Grudai says grain prices are being
pushed up by worse than expected crops in Russia and across Europe.
Tautvydas Barstys, board chairman of GK Group, believes that flour and poultry price increases are
unavoidable.
Arvydas Noreika, head of commerce at grain processing company Malsena, also agrees with the opinion
flour prices will go up.
