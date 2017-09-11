Cargo turnover in Baltic ports down 0.1% in H1

In the first six months of 2018, all Baltic ports together received and shipped 76.678 mln tons of cargo, which was 0.1% or 107,500 tons less than in the respective period last year, informs LETA/BNS referring to the Lithuanian Statistical Bureau.

Of all cargos handled by the Baltic ports in January-June this year, 42.3% were reloaded in Latvia, 34.6% in Lithuania and 23.1% in Estonia.





Compared to the first half of last year, cargo turnover dropped in Latvian and Estonian ports and grew in Lithuanian ports.





The Latvian ports saw their cargo turnover decline 4.6%, or 1.548 mln tons, to 32.441 mln tons in the first six months of 2018.





Meanwhile, the ports of Lithuania raised their cargo turnover by 6.2%, or 1.557 mln tons, to 26.512 mln tons, and the Estonian ports reloaded 17.725 mln tons of cargo during the first six months of this year, down 0.7%, or 116,900 tons year-on-year.





The Lithuanian port of Klaipeda led other Baltic ports by cargo turnover in the first six months of 2018, as it reloaded 22.163 mln tons, up 7.6% from the first six months of 2017.





The Freeport of Riga was in second place with 17.63 mln tons of cargo reloaded in the first six months of 2018, up 0.7% year-on-year.





In 2017, all Baltic ports together received and shipped 149.571 mln tons of cargo, up 2.4% from 2016. Of the total cargo turnover in Baltic ports last year, 41.4% were handled in Latvia, 35.4% in Lithuania and 23.3% in Estonia.