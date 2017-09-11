Analytics, Cargo, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Port, Statistics
Cargo turnover in Baltic ports down 0.1% in H1
Of all cargos handled by the Baltic ports in January-June this year, 42.3%
were reloaded in Latvia, 34.6% in Lithuania and 23.1% in Estonia.
Compared to the first half of last year, cargo turnover dropped in
Latvian and Estonian ports and grew in Lithuanian ports.
The Latvian ports saw their cargo turnover decline 4.6%, or 1.548 mln
tons, to 32.441 mln tons in the first six months of 2018.
Meanwhile, the ports of Lithuania raised their cargo turnover by 6.2%, or
1.557 mln tons, to 26.512 mln tons, and the Estonian ports reloaded 17.725 mln
tons of cargo during the first six months of this year, down 0.7%, or 116,900
tons year-on-year.
The Lithuanian port of Klaipeda led other Baltic ports by cargo turnover
in the first six months of 2018, as it reloaded 22.163 mln tons, up 7.6% from
the first six months of 2017.
The Freeport of Riga was in second place with 17.63 mln tons of cargo
reloaded in the first six months of 2018, up 0.7% year-on-year.
In 2017, all Baltic ports together received and shipped 149.571 mln tons of
cargo, up 2.4% from 2016. Of the total cargo turnover in Baltic ports last
year, 41.4% were handled in Latvia, 35.4% in Lithuania and 23.3% in Estonia.
