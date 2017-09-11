Analytics, Economics, Estonia, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 07.08.2018, 11:03
Consumer price index affected the most by housing in Estonia
Compared to
July 2017, goods were 2.9% and services 4.4% more expensive. Regulated prices
of goods and services have risen by 10.1% and non-regulated prices by 1.7%
compared to July of the previous year.
Compared to
July 2017, the consumer price index was affected the most by housing, which
contributed nearly a third of the total increase. Over a half of the latter was
contributed by electricity that reached homes, which became 16.9% more
expensive. More than a fourth of the total increase was contributed by motor
fuel. Petrol was 19.3% and diesel fuel 16.8% more expensive than in July 2017.
A greater impact on the index came also from alcoholic beverages and tobacco,
which were 9% and 7.6% more expensive, respectively. Compared to July of the
previous year, the price of beer increased by 11.7%. Of food products, the
biggest price increases were seen for frozen fruit and berries (26%) and eggs
(22%), and the biggest price decreases for potatoes (30%) and sugar (23%).
Compared to
June, in July the consumer price index was affected the most, on the one hand,
by seasonal sales of clothing and footwear, and on the other hand, by housing
where electricity that reached homes became 5.8% more expensive in a month.
Alcoholic beverages also had a greater impact on the monthly change of the
index, as after June discounts ended, there was a 3.1% price increase.
