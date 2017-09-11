In June, the number of tourists in accommodation establishments stayed at 2017 level in Estonia

According to Statistics Estonia, in June 2018, domestic and foreign tourists who stayed in accommodation establishments numbered 372,700, or as many as in June last year. The number of domestic tourists increased and the number of foreign tourists decreased.

231,400 foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, i.e. 3% fewer than in June 2017. In June, 119,100 tourists, or more than a half of foreign tourists, arrived from Latvia, Finland and Russia. Compared to June of the previous year, the number of tourists arriving from Latvia and Finland decreased by 3% and 5%, respectively. The number of Finnish tourists fell for the fifth month in a row, compared to the same month of the previous year. More tourists arrived from Russia, Germany, Lithuania, Poland, the United Kingdom and several other European countries. In June, 4% less tourists came from Asian countries than in the same month a year ago. 64% of foreign tourists preferred to stay in the accommodation establishments of Tallinn, 11% stayed in Pärnu city and 7% in Tartu city. 4% of foreign tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Ida-Viru county. 73% of foreign tourists were on a holiday trip and 21% on a business trip.





141,300 domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, i.e. 5% more than in June 2017. 65% of domestic tourists were on a holiday trip and 21% on a business trip. 23% of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Harju county, 14% in Pärnu county and 11% in both Tartu and Ida-Viru counties.





In June, 1,344 accommodation establishments offered services for tourists. 24,000 rooms and 56,000 bed places were available for tourists. 52% of the rooms and 41% of the bed places were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was 40 euros, i.e. one euro more than in June 2017. The average cost of a guest night was 50 euros in Harju county, 36 euros in Tartu county, 34 euros in Pärnu county and 33 euros in Ida-Viru county.



