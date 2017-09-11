Analytics, Estonia, Statistics, Tourism
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 06.08.2018, 15:06
In June, the number of tourists in accommodation establishments stayed at 2017 level in Estonia
231,400 foreign tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, i.e. 3% fewer than in June 2017. In June, 119,100 tourists, or more than a half of foreign tourists, arrived from Latvia, Finland and Russia. Compared to June of the previous year, the number of tourists arriving from Latvia and Finland decreased by 3% and 5%, respectively. The number of Finnish tourists fell for the fifth month in a row, compared to the same month of the previous year. More tourists arrived from Russia, Germany, Lithuania, Poland, the United Kingdom and several other European countries. In June, 4% less tourists came from Asian countries than in the same month a year ago. 64% of foreign tourists preferred to stay in the accommodation establishments of Tallinn, 11% stayed in Pärnu city and 7% in Tartu city. 4% of foreign tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Ida-Viru county. 73% of foreign tourists were on a holiday trip and 21% on a business trip.
141,300 domestic tourists stayed in accommodation establishments, i.e. 5% more than in June 2017. 65% of domestic tourists were on a holiday trip and 21% on a business trip. 23% of the accommodated domestic tourists stayed in the accommodation establishments of Harju county, 14% in Pärnu county and 11% in both Tartu and Ida-Viru counties.
In June, 1,344 accommodation establishments offered services for tourists. 24,000 rooms and 56,000 bed places were available for tourists. 52% of the rooms and 41% of the bed places were occupied. The average cost of a guest night was 40 euros, i.e. one euro more than in June 2017. The average cost of a guest night was 50 euros in Harju county, 36 euros in Tartu county, 34 euros in Pärnu county and 33 euros in Ida-Viru county.
|Accommodation
|Total
|Northern
Estonia
|North-Eastern
Estonia
|Central
Estonia
|Western
Estonia
|Southern
Estonia
|Accommodation establishments
|1,344
|245
|65
|132
|511
|391
|Rooms
|23,562
|8,979
|1,516
|1,743
|6,324
|5,000
|Bed places
|55,969
|19,766
|3,483
|4,672
|15,818
|12,230
|Room occupancy rate, %
|52
|74
|45
|27
|42
|37
|Bed place occupancy rate, %
|41
|59
|41
|23
|33
|30
|Tourists accommodated
|372,687
|189,656
|23,503
|18,909
|78,774
|61,845
|Nights spent
|689,165
|349,585
|43,289
|31,588
|155,379
|109,324
|residents of Estonia
|241,261
|57,099
|24,945
|24,141
|66,052
|69,024
|foreign visitors
|447,904
|292,486
|18,344
|7,447
|89,327
|40,300
|Average cost of a guest night, euros
|40
|50
|33
|26
|32
|29
- 06.08.2018 Wizz Air будет летать из Вильнюса во Львов
- 06.08.2018 Подразделением обслуживания клиентов Eesti Energia будет руководить Юри Теэмант
- 06.08.2018 Председатель правления банка Rietumu: Нам интересно сотрудничество с перспективным бизнесом
- 06.08.2018 В июне число иностранных туристов в Эстонии сократилось
- 06.08.2018 Цена продовольственной пшеницы в Латвии за месяц упала на 3,9%
- 06.08.2018 Большинство эстонцев выступает за снижение акциза на алкоголь
- 06.08.2018 Во втором квартале у латвийцев снизился интерес к покупке квартир
- 06.08.2018 На Чудском озере запретили лов из-за массовой гибели рыбы
- 06.08.2018 Цены на горючее в столицах стран Балтии на минувшей неделе оставались стабильными
- 06.08.2018 Вильнюс считает лучшей рекламу города как Европейской точки G