67% of business representatives in Latvia are worried about shortage of laborforce – survey

The majority or 67% of business representatives are worried about shortage of laborforce, according to a survey conducted by the Latvian Chanber of Commerce and Industry (LTRK).

Meanwhile, 23% believe that they will soon face this problem, 6% are not worried about it because they think they will always have laborforce available.





The share of business representatives who are worried about possible shortage of laborforce in July rose by 3 percentage points from March. "Since we conducted the first survey last fall, the number of business representative who are not only worried about availability of workforce, but who have actually had to deal with it, has been growing. This is a serious signal to politicians," said LTRK board chairman Janis Endzins.





The biggest laborforce problems are in the construction sector and services sector, as well as retail, medicine and other sectors.





Business representatives said in the survey that the solutions to the laborforce problem would be work on returning emigrated nationals to Latvia, and replacing human resources with machinery and equipment.





LTRK surveyed 348 top and medium level managers on July 13-30.







