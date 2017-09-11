Industrial output grew by 0.4 % in Latvia

Data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to June 2017, in June 2018 industrial production output1 increased by 0.4% (according to calendar adjusted data at constant prices). Production output rise was recorded in manufacturing (of 2.1%) and mining and quarrying (16.1%), while as the amount of electricity produced declined industrial production output in electricity and gas supply fell by 8.9%.

Compared to the June of the previous year, the largest increase in manufacturing was recorded in high and medium-high technologies sectors: manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (of 35.4%), manufacture of electrical equipment (28%), manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products (13.8%), and manufacture of chemicals and chemical products (13.1%). Upturn still was observed in the sector having the largest share in industrial production – manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture (of 8.6%).





Decline, in turn, was registered in manufacture of food products and manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment – of 6.3% and 1.9%, respectively. Reduction was observed also in repair and installation of machinery and equipment (of 15.1%), manufacture of paper and paper products (10.3%), and manufacture of textiles (8.4%).





Compared to May 2018, in June 2018 industrial production output rose by 0.6% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices), of which in mining and quarrying by 2.7%, in electricity and gas supply by 3.2%, while industrial output in manufacturing did not change.





















Changes in industrial production output

(as per cent, at constant prices)

JAN–JUN 2018 compared to JAN–JUN 2017 (calendar adjusted) Q2 2018 compared to June 2018, compared to Q1 2018 (seasonally adjusted) Q2 2017 (calendar adjusted) May 2018 (seasonally adjusted) June 2017 (calendar adjusted) Total production 2.2 -1.0 0.1 0.6 0.4 Mining and quarrying 1.7 5.2 4.8 2.7 16.1 Manufacturing 3.4 0.9 2.5 0.0 2.1 Manufacture of food products -1.2 -0.9 -3.8 -1.2 -6.3 Manufacture of beverages -9.2 2.5 -7.9 1.1 -7.8 Manufacture of textiles -3.9 -2.9 -4.8 -4.5 -8.4 Manufacture of wearing apparel 2.2 -1.1 1.8 8.7 8.3 Manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture 3.4 1.7 5.1 2.5 8.6 Manufacture of paper and paper products 1.0 -11.8 -6.5 0.6 -10.3 Printing and reproduction of recorded media -1.4 -0.1 -2.5 -2.4 -4.3 Manufacture of chemicals and chemical products 11.5 1.8 8.2 7.2 13.1 Manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products 10.4 1.9 7.9 -1.1 8.7 Manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment 7.8 -2.1 4.5 -2.6 -1.9 Manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products 2.7 11.4 5.0 -5.0 13.8 Manufacture of electrical equipment 16.2 3.7 12.2 14.5 28.0 Manufacture of machinery and equipment 11.2 6.6 9.2 -3.3 2.7 Manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers 30.9 6.2 32.3 7.9 35.4 Manufacture of furniture 4.8 -1.6 3.3 -3.0 -3.9 Repair and installation of machinery and equipment* -3.0 9.7 0.6 -17.8 -15.1 Electricity and gas supply 0.6 -4.8 -7.8 3.2 -8.9









* Repair and maintenance of ships and boats, repair of fabricated metal products, machinery and equipment, installation of industrial machinery and equipment.





Manufacturing turnover2

Compared to June 2017, in June 2018 manufacturing turnover increased by 8.1% (according to calendar adjusted data at current prices). Turnover on the domestic market went up by 8.3% and in export by 7.9% (of which by 7.5% in euro area and by 8.2% in non-euro area).

Compared to May 2018, in June 2018 manufacturing turnover fell by 0.8% (according to seasonally adjusted data). Turnover on the domestic market declined by 2.6% while in export it rose by 0.2% (decrease in euro area of 4.8% and increase of 2.2% in non-euro area).











