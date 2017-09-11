Analytics, Industry, Latvia, Statistics
Industrial output grew by 0.4 % in Latvia
Compared to the June of the previous year, the largest increase in manufacturing was recorded in high and medium-high technologies sectors: manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers (of 35.4%), manufacture of electrical equipment (28%), manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products (13.8%), and manufacture of chemicals and chemical products (13.1%). Upturn still was observed in the sector having the largest share in industrial production – manufacture of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture (of 8.6%).
Decline, in turn, was registered in manufacture of food products and manufacture of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment – of 6.3% and 1.9%, respectively. Reduction was observed also in repair and installation of machinery and equipment (of 15.1%), manufacture of paper and paper products (10.3%), and manufacture of textiles (8.4%).
Compared to May 2018, in June 2018 industrial production output rose by 0.6% (according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices), of which in mining and quarrying by 2.7%, in electricity and gas supply by 3.2%, while industrial output in manufacturing did not change.
Changes
in industrial production output
(as per cent, at constant prices)
|
|
JAN–JUN
2018
compared
to
JAN–JUN
2017 (calendar
adjusted)
|
Q2
2018 compared to
|
June
2018, compared to
|
Q1 2018 (seasonally
adjusted)
|
Q2 2017 (calendar
adjusted)
|
May 2018
(seasonally adjusted)
|
June
2017 (calendar adjusted)
|
Total
production
|
2.2
|
-1.0
|
0.1
|
0.6
|
0.4
|
Mining
and quarrying
|
1.7
|
5.2
|
4.8
|
2.7
|
16.1
|
Manufacturing
|
3.4
|
0.9
|
2.5
|
0.0
|
2.1
|
Manufacture
of food products
|
-1.2
|
-0.9
|
-3.8
|
-1.2
|
-6.3
|
Manufacture
of beverages
|
-9.2
|
2.5
|
-7.9
|
1.1
|
-7.8
|
Manufacture
of textiles
|
-3.9
|
-2.9
|
-4.8
|
-4.5
|
-8.4
|
Manufacture
of wearing apparel
|
2.2
|
-1.1
|
1.8
|
8.7
|
8.3
|
Manufacture
of wood and of products of wood and cork, except furniture
|
3.4
|
1.7
|
5.1
|
2.5
|
8.6
|
Manufacture
of paper and paper products
|
1.0
|
-11.8
|
-6.5
|
0.6
|
-10.3
|
Printing
and reproduction of recorded media
|
-1.4
|
-0.1
|
-2.5
|
-2.4
|
-4.3
|
Manufacture
of chemicals and chemical products
|
11.5
|
1.8
|
8.2
|
7.2
|
13.1
|
Manufacture
of other non-metallic mineral products
|
10.4
|
1.9
|
7.9
|
-1.1
|
8.7
|
Manufacture
of fabricated metal products, except machinery and equipment
|
7.8
|
-2.1
|
4.5
|
-2.6
|
-1.9
|
Manufacture
of computer, electronic and optical products
|
2.7
|
11.4
|
5.0
|
-5.0
|
13.8
|
Manufacture
of electrical equipment
|
16.2
|
3.7
|
12.2
|
14.5
|
28.0
|
Manufacture
of machinery and equipment
|
11.2
|
6.6
|
9.2
|
-3.3
|
2.7
|
Manufacture
of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers
|
30.9
|
6.2
|
32.3
|
7.9
|
35.4
|
Manufacture
of furniture
|
4.8
|
-1.6
|
3.3
|
-3.0
|
-3.9
|
Repair
and installation of machinery and equipment*
|
-3.0
|
9.7
|
0.6
|
-17.8
|
-15.1
|
Electricity
and gas supply
|
0.6
|
-4.8
|
-7.8
|
3.2
|
-8.9
* Repair and maintenance of ships and boats, repair of fabricated metal products, machinery and equipment, installation of industrial machinery and equipment.
Manufacturing turnover2
Compared to June 2017, in June 2018 manufacturing turnover increased by 8.1% (according to calendar adjusted data at current prices). Turnover on the domestic market went up by 8.3% and in export by 7.9% (of which by 7.5% in euro area and by 8.2% in non-euro area).
Compared to May 2018, in June 2018 manufacturing turnover fell by 0.8% (according to seasonally adjusted data). Turnover on the domestic market declined by 2.6% while in export it rose by 0.2% (decrease in euro area of 4.8% and increase of 2.2% in non-euro area).
