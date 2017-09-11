SEB keeps Lithuania's growth forecasts unchanged

Analysts from SEB, one of the largest commercial banks in Lithuania, have kept the country's GDP forecasts unchanged.

SEB estimates that Lithuania's GDP will grow 3.2% this year and will expand 3% in 2019. The average annual inflation forecast was also kept unchanged at 2.8 % for 2018 and 2.5% for 2019.

Exports growth has slowed recently and led to in increase in internal consumption, Gitanas Nauseda, an adviser to SEB's president, says.





"The rising average salary and slower growth in prices has pushed internal consumption up. The fact that real consumption is growing in the country is good news as a growing internal market will help to compensate for slowing exports," he said.





The Bank of Lithuania estimated in late June that Lithuania's economy would grow 3.2% this year and growth would slow to 2.7% next year.