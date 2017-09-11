Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Labour-market, Statistics
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 31.07.2018, 17:02
Latvian unemployment was above EU average in June - Eurostat
The countries reporting higher unemployment than Latvia in
June 2018 included Spain (15.2%), Italy (10.9%), Croatia and France (9.2% in
each), Cyprus (8.2%) and Finland (7.6%).
The lowest unemployment rate, meanwhile, was recorded in the
Czech Republic (2.4%), followed by Germany (3.4%) and Poland (3.7%).
In Lithuania, the jobless rate was 6.8% in June.
Across the EU, the seasonally adjusted average unemployment
rate remained unchanged from May, at 6.9%. It was also the lowest unemployment
rate shown by the bloc since May 2008. In June 2017, the EU's unemployment rate
was 7.6%.
Meanwhile, eurozone unemployment was at 8.3% in June, same
as in May and the lowest level since December 2008.
Unemployment data for June 2018 were unavailable on Estonia,
Greece, the UK and Hungary.
- 31.07.2018 Heatwave pushes Baltic electricity prices further up
- 31.07.2018 Apgads Zvaigzne ABC, Latvijas Mediji and Jumava were leaders of Latvian publishing industry in 2017 - Lursoft
- 31.07.2018 In June, the volume of industrial production in Estonia was greater than a year ago
- 31.07.2018 Книгоиздатели в Латвии: обзор отрасли
- 31.07.2018 Жара увеличила цену электроэнергии в странах Балтии
- 31.07.2018 Удельный вес потребительского кредитования от небанковских кредиторов в Латвии вырос на 33%
- 31.07.2018 Wizz Air сократит полёты из Литвы
- 31.07.2018 Виноградари добиваются включения Литвы в список стран-производителей вина
- 31.07.2018 Демограф: наивно надеяться на рост численности населения в Латвии
- 31.07.2018 Возрос поток авиапассажиров в литовских аэропортах