Latvian unemployment was above EU average in June - Eurostat

In June 2018, Latvia’s unemployment rate was 7.4 percent, or higher than the EU average, according to the latest unemployment data on the bloc's 24 member states released today by Eurostat.

The countries reporting higher unemployment than Latvia in June 2018 included Spain (15.2%), Italy (10.9%), Croatia and France (9.2% in each), Cyprus (8.2%) and Finland (7.6%).





The lowest unemployment rate, meanwhile, was recorded in the Czech Republic (2.4%), followed by Germany (3.4%) and Poland (3.7%).





In Lithuania, the jobless rate was 6.8% in June.





Across the EU, the seasonally adjusted average unemployment rate remained unchanged from May, at 6.9%. It was also the lowest unemployment rate shown by the bloc since May 2008. In June 2017, the EU's unemployment rate was 7.6%.





Meanwhile, eurozone unemployment was at 8.3% in June, same as in May and the lowest level since December 2008.





Unemployment data for June 2018 were unavailable on Estonia, Greece, the UK and Hungary.







