In June, the volume of industrial production in Estonia was greater than a year ago

According to Statistics Estonia, in June 2018, the production of industrial enterprises increased by 3% compared to June 2017. Production increased in manufacturing, energy as well as in mining.

In June, the total production in manufacturing was 2% higher compared to the corresponding month of 2017. In June, over a half of the branches of industry exceeded the volume of the same month of the previous year. The growth in production was mostly due to an increase in the manufacture of computers and electronic products, fabricated metal products and chemical products. There was also a slight increase in the manufacture of food products. Among the branches of industry with larger shares, production fell in the manufacture of wood and furniture.





In June, 68% of the total production of manufacturing was sold to the external market. According to unadjusted data, sales of manufacturing production for exports increased by 6% and sales to the domestic market increased by 3% compared to June 2017.





In June 2018, compared to May, the seasonally adjusted total industrial production decreased in total by 1%. Production of manufacturing fell by 2% compared to the previous month.





Change in volume index of industrial production, June 2018

(percentages) Economic activity Change on previous month according to seasonally adjusted dataa Change on same month of previous year according to unadjusted data according to working-day adjusted datab TOTAL -0.9 2.5 2.5 Energy production 7.9 2.2 2.2 Mining -6.4 16.5 16.5 Manufacturing -1.8 1.5 1.5 manufacture of wood and wood products -6.0 -1.8 -1.8 manufacture of food products -4.8 0.7 0.7 manufacture of computer, electronic and optical products -0.1 19.1 19.1 manufacture of fabricated metal products 5.3 3.2 3.2 manufacture of electrical equipment 6.6 0.1 0.1 manufacture of furniture 3.0 -5.1 -5.1 manufacture of motor vehicles -3.1 13.4 13.4 manufacture of building materials 0.5 -4.8 -4.8 manufacture of machinery and equipment -10.2 0.8 0.8 manufacture of chemical products 2.4 24.1 24.1 a In the case of the seasonally adjusted volume index, the impact of different number of working days in a month and seasonally recurring factors has been eliminated. It is calculated only in comparison with the previous period. b In the case of the working-day adjusted volume index, the impact of different number of working days in a month has been eliminated. It is calculated only in comparison with the corresponding period of the previous year.

Compared to June 2017, the production of electricity decreased by 21%.