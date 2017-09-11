Apgads Zvaigzne ABC, Latvijas Mediji and Jumava were leaders of Latvian publishing industry in 2017 - Lursoft

Apgads Zvaigzne ABC published 364 books last year with their print run accounting for 28 percent of all books printed in Latvia in 2017. Latvijas Mediji published 95 books, making up 12% of total print run, and Jumava put out 147 books, making up 4% of total print run, according to Latvia’s publishing statistics kept by the National Library of Latvia.





In all, 2,185 books were published in Latvia last year, except for children’s coloring books. Their total print run, however, dropped by 11% from 2016.





The survey shows that 156 new publishers launched operations last year, eight of them registered in 2017. Avantis Publishing emerged as the most successful newcomer, as the company turned over EUR 109,883 and earned a profit of EUR 23,248 in the first year of operations.





The Lursoft survey also reveals that the publishing industry’s aggregate turnover has remained virtually unchanged in recent years. In 2016 it was EUR 21.54 million, and with several companies still expected to report their results, the turnover figure tor 2017 is EUR 20.47 million.





The publishing industry’s aggregate profits, meanwhile, have been declining, from EUR 617,640 in 2016 to EUR 180,610 in 2017, with 45 publishers reporting profits for last year.



