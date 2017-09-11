Analytics, GDP, Lithuania, Statistics

Lithuania's 2Q GDP grows 3.7%

Lithuania's gross domestic product (GDP) grew 3.7% to 11 bln euros at current prices in the second quarter y-o-y, seasonally and calendar adjusted, the latest figures from the country's statistical service, Statistics Lithuania, show.

Compared to the first quarter, Lithuania's economy expanded 0.9%.


In II quarter 2018, the positive GDP change was influenced by performance results of enterprises engaged in wholesale and retail trade, repair of motor vehicles and motorcycles, transportation and storage, accommodation and food service.




