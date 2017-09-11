Analytics, Demography, Health, Latvia
66.2% of babies born in Latvia last year were healthy
66.2 % of newborns were born healthy last year, according to the Center for Disease Prevention and Control writes LETA/BNS.
Healthy newborns are those born without any chronic medical
conditions, organ and body systems function without pathology, and physical
developments are normal, the center informs.
Out of the 19,126 babies born in Latvia last year, 12,652
were born healthy.
Meanwhile, 30.9% of babies born in Latvia had chronic
medical conditions, or ones that could develop in the future. At the same time,
the physical development of these children are normal.
Furthermore, 2.9% of newborns last year were born with
serious chronic medical conditions, problems with normal functioning of organs
or the body system, or physical development disorders and disabilities.
