66.2% of babies born in Latvia last year were healthy

66.2 % of newborns were born healthy last year, according to the Center for Disease Prevention and Control writes LETA/BNS.

Healthy newborns are those born without any chronic medical conditions, organ and body systems function without pathology, and physical developments are normal, the center informs.

Out of the 19,126 babies born in Latvia last year, 12,652 were born healthy.





Meanwhile, 30.9% of babies born in Latvia had chronic medical conditions, or ones that could develop in the future. At the same time, the physical development of these children are normal.





Furthermore, 2.9% of newborns last year were born with serious chronic medical conditions, problems with normal functioning of organs or the body system, or physical development disorders and disabilities.