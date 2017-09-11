Analytics, Budget, Economics, Latvia, Taxation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 26.07.2018, 11:48
Local governments' budget revenues grow 4.2% in H1; expenditures up 8.4%
|Finance Ministry of LR. Photo: fm.gov.lv
Compared to the same period last year, the local governments’ budget
revenues increased by EUR 52.6 mln to EUR 1.29 bln, while expenditures grew by
EUR 95.7 mln year-on-year to EUR 1.24 bln, the Finance Ministry said.
In the first half of 2018, Latvia’s local government budget accumulated a
EUR 57.8 mln surplus, which was EUR 43.1 mln smaller than in the same period a
year ago. The local governments’ budget surplus decreased because of a more
intensive implementation of EU-funded projects in Latvia’s municipalities.
Tax revenues grew by EUR 8 mln or 1% over said period, with personal
income tax and property tax ensuring nearly 99% of local governments’ tax
revenues. Revenues from personal income tax grew by EUR 7.1 mln or 1.1% and
revenues from property tax declined by EUR 1.3 mln or 0.9%.
