Local governments' budget revenues grow 4.2% in H1; expenditures up 8.4%

During the first half of this year, Latvia’s local governments saw their budget revenues grow 4.2% and expenditures rise 8.4%, informs LETA.

Finance Ministry of LR. Photo: fm.gov.lv

Compared to the same period last year, the local governments’ budget revenues increased by EUR 52.6 mln to EUR 1.29 bln, while expenditures grew by EUR 95.7 mln year-on-year to EUR 1.24 bln, the Finance Ministry said.





In the first half of 2018, Latvia’s local government budget accumulated a EUR 57.8 mln surplus, which was EUR 43.1 mln smaller than in the same period a year ago. The local governments’ budget surplus decreased because of a more intensive implementation of EU-funded projects in Latvia’s municipalities.





Tax revenues grew by EUR 8 mln or 1% over said period, with personal income tax and property tax ensuring nearly 99% of local governments’ tax revenues. Revenues from personal income tax grew by EUR 7.1 mln or 1.1% and revenues from property tax declined by EUR 1.3 mln or 0.9%.