Results of the July 2018 euro area bank lending survey
Credit
standards for loans to enterprises eased in net terms in the second quarter of
2018, according to the July 2018 bank lending survey (BLS). The net easing
(-3%) of credit standards – i.e. banks’ internal guidelines or loan approval
criteria – follows on from an easing of credit standards (-8%) for loans to
enterprises in the previous quarter and was in line with banks’ expectations in
the previous survey round. In addition, credit standards for loans to
households for house purchase eased (net percentage of reporting banks at -8%,
after -11%), and credit standards for consumer credit and other lending to
households also eased (-3%, unchanged from previous period). Across the three
segments, competitive pressure and risk perceptions had an easing impact on
credit standards, while banks’ cost of funds and balance sheet constraints and
their risk tolerance were broadly neutral. For the third quarter of 2018, banks
expect a net easing of credit standards in all three segments.
Banks’
overall terms and conditions (i.e. banks’ actual terms and conditions agreed in
the loan contract) on new loans eased across all loan categories in the second
quarter of 2018, driven mainly by a narrowing of margins on average loans,
while margins on riskier loans also eased across all loan categories, albeit to
a lesser extent.
Net demand
continued to increase across all loan categories in the second quarter of 2018.
The net increase in demand for loans to enterprises was driven mainly by the
general level of interest rates, inventories and working capital, and M&A
activity. Net demand for housing loans continued to be driven mainly by the low
general level of interest rates, favourable housing market prospects and consumer
confidence. Consumer confidence, spending on durable goods and the low general
level of interest rates continued to contribute positively to net demand for
consumer credit and other lending to households.
With regard
to the impact of banks’ non-performing loans (NPLs) on their lending policies,
euro area banks reported that NPLs contributed to a tightening in their credit
standards and terms and conditions across all categories of loans over the past
six months. However, this tightening impact has generally diminished relative
to the impact between 2014 and 2017, and it is expected to decrease further in
the next six months. Banks’ NPL ratios affected their lending policies mainly
through their impact on risk perceptions, risk tolerance and the cost of
cleaning up the balance sheet.
Finally,
with regard to the factors that are significant in determining banks’ lending
margins, competition and profitability targets were reported as the most
significant factors across all categories of loans over the past six months,
and these factors also increased most in significance between the beginning of
2014 and the end of 2017.
The BLS,
which is conducted four times a year, was developed by the Eurosystem to
improve the understanding of banks’ lending behaviour in the euro area. The
results reported in the July 2018 survey relate to changes in the second
quarter of 2018 and expectations of changes in the third quarter of 2018,
unless otherwise indicated. The July 2018 BLS was conducted between 18 June and
3 July 2018. In this BLS round, the sample size of the survey was 149 banks. The
response rate was 100%.
The survey report is available here
