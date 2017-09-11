Analytics, Construction, Estonia, Statistics
Moderate increase in the construction price index continued in Estonia
In the 2nd quarter, compared to the same quarter of the previous year, the construction price index was primarily affected by an increase in the cost of labour, which accounted for three quarters of the total increase of the index.
Compared to the previous quarter, the costs of building materials increased by 0.3%, the costs of building machines by 0.7% and labour by 0.4%.
In the 2nd quarter of 2018, the change of the repair and reconstruction work price index was 0.4% compared to the 1st quarter of 2018 and 1.7% compared to the 2nd quarter of 2017.
The calculation of the construction price index covers four groups of buildings: detached houses, blocks of flats, industrial buildings and office buildings. The repair and reconstruction work price index covers office buildings. The construction price index expresses the change in the expenditures on construction taking into consideration the price changes of three basic inputs: labour force, building materials and building machines.
|
Change in the construction price index, 2nd quarter
2018
|
|
1st quarter 2018 – 2nd quarter 2018, %
|
2nd quarter 2017 – 2nd quarter 2018, %
|
TOTAL
|
0.3
|
2.0
|
labour force
|
0.4
|
4.7
|
building machines
|
0.7
|
2.6
|
building materials
|
0.3
|
0.5
|
Index of detached houses
|
0.3
|
2.3
|
Index of blocks of flats
|
0.6
|
3.1
|
Index of industrial buildings
|
1.4
|
0.9
|
Index of office buildings
|
0.3
|
2.0
|
Change in the repair and reconstruction work price
index, 2nd quarter 2018
|
|
1st quarter 2018 – 2nd quarter 2018, %
|
2nd quarter 2017 – 2nd quarter 2018, %
|
TOTAL
|
0.4
|
1.7
|
labour force
|
0.4
|
3.5
|
building machines
|
1.3
|
2.6
|
building materials
|
0.4
|
0.4
