The industrial producer price index in Estonia increased in June
In June, compared to the previous month, the producer price index was affected more than average by an increase in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply, in the manufacture of fuel oils and textiles, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment and beverages.
Compared to June 2017, the index was affected more than average by an increase in prices in electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply and in the manufacture of fuel oils and wood products, but also by a decrease in prices in the manufacture of electronic equipment.
|Economic activity according to EMTAK 2008
|May 2018 – June 2018, %
|June 2017 – June 2018, %
|TOTAL
|0.7
|2.9
|Manufacturing
|-0.4
|1.3
|Mining and quarrying
|-1.9
|-6.8
|Electricity, gas, steam and air conditioning supply
|14.5
|30.8
|Water supply; sewerage, waste management and remediation activities
|0.0
|0.5
In June 2018, the export price index changed by 0.0% compared to May and by 2.5% compared to June 2017.
In June, compared to the previous month, the prices of electricity, textile and wood products increased more than average, while the prices of peat products, electronic equipment and rubber and plastic products decreased.
In June 2018, the import price index changed by 1.0% compared to May and by 4.3% compared to June 2017.
In June, compared to the previous month, the prices of electricity, chemical and wood products increased more than average, while the prices of fish products and footwear decreased.
