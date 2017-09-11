In 2017, 1 140 births fewer than a year ago were registered in Latvia

Data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that since 2016 the number of births in Latvia is declining again – in 2017, compared to 2016, 1 140 births fewer were registered. Also, the provisional number of births registered over the first six months of 2018 (9 664 children) is by 664 children smaller than that registered over the respective period of 2017.

The number of deaths has not changed during the recent years and is comprising 15 thousand deaths annually. In 2017, the number of deaths exceeded that registered in 2016 by 177. In the first half of the year, 15 007 deaths were registered, which is 71 deaths more than over the six months of the previous year.





Natural increase in Latvia still stays negative. Over the first six months of 2018, as the number of deaths exceeded the number of births, population of Latvia declined by 5 343 people (in the corresponding period of 2017 – by 4 608).













During the six months of 2018, 4 497 marriages were registered, and, compared to the corresponding period a year ago, the number has dropped by 69.













On 1 July 2018, the provisional number of Latvia inhabitants accounted for 1 million 926 thousand.