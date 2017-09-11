Analytics, Democracy , Latvia, Statistics
In 2017, 1 140 births fewer than a year ago were registered in Latvia
The number of deaths has not changed during the recent years and is comprising 15 thousand deaths annually. In 2017, the number of deaths exceeded that registered in 2016 by 177. In the first half of the year, 15 007 deaths were registered, which is 71 deaths more than over the six months of the previous year.
Natural increase in Latvia still stays negative. Over the first six months of 2018, as the number of deaths exceeded the number of births, population of Latvia declined by 5 343 people (in the corresponding period of 2017 – by 4 608).
During the six months of 2018, 4 497 marriages were registered, and, compared to the corresponding period a year ago, the number has dropped by 69.
On 1 July 2018, the provisional number of Latvia inhabitants accounted for 1 million 926 thousand.
