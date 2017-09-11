Analytics, Banks, Estonia, Foreign trade
Estonia continued to be active in foreign trade in May
The surplus on the goods and services account increased from
a year earlier to 96 mln euros. Goods exports and imports were both up by 9%,
meaning the deficit on the goods account was 8 mln euros more than in May 2017
at 114 mln euros. Services exports were up by 8% and imports by 2%, meaning the
surplus on the goods account widened by 37 mln euros to 210 mln euros. The net
outflow of investment income and current transfers, or the primary and
secondary income accounts, was the same as a year earlier at 40 mln euros.
The current and capital accounts were in surplus by a total
of 84 mln euros, meaning that the Estonian economy was a net lender to the rest
of the world, so the country as a whole invested more financial assets abroad
than it received from there.
1 The quarterly balance of payments is compiled from a combined system of representative primary data sources, including surveys of companies, while the monthly balance of payments draws from a considerably smaller database. Although the monthly report uses as much of the data available for the month reported as possible, including administrative data sources and reports on international payments, it is subjective to a certain degree, which is why it is called an estimate. Once the quarterly balance of payments is released, the monthly balances of payments are adjusted accordingly. For more on the principles used in compiling the flash estimate, see
Eesti Pank publishes the flash estimate of the balance of
payments monthly for the last month but one. Eesti Pank will publish the
balance of payments for the second quarter of 2018 on 6 September 2018.
Statistical releases are published by Eesti Pank together
with statistical data. The release is independent of economic policy releases
and is presented separately from them.
