Passenger car registrations in the EU: +2.9% during first half of 2018
In June 2018,
passenger car registrations posted a robust increase (+5.2%) across the EU,
totalling almost 1.6 mln new cars. In volume terms, this result marked the
highest June total on record to date. Results were diverse among the five major
EU markets. The United Kingdom (-3.5%) and Italy (-7.3%) both posted declines,
while demand for cars increased in France (+9.2%), Spain (+8.0%) and Germany
(+4.2%).
Over the first half of 2018, the European passenger car market grew by 2.9% to reach 8,449,247
units. The strong performance of the new EU member states is worth
highlighting, as registrations increased by 11.4% so far this year. Looking at
the major markets, demand went up in Spain (+10.1%), France (+4.7%) and Germany
(+2.9%), although sales contracted in the United Kingdom (-6.3%) and in Italy
(-1.4%) during the first six months of this year.
New passenger car registrations in the EU¹
¹ Data for Malta not available on a
monthly basis
New passenger car registrations by market (EU)¹
¹ Data for Malta n.a.
2 Member States before the 2004
enlargement
3 Member States having joined the EU
since 2004
New passenger car registrations by manufacturer (EU)¹
New passenger car registrations by manufacturer (EU + EFTA countries)¹
New passenger car registrations by manufacturer (Western Europe: EU15 + EFTA countries)¹
1 Includes data for ACEA members
2 ACEA estimation based on total by market
3 Includes Bentley, Lamborghini and Bugatti
4 Following PSA acquisition of the Opel and Vauxhall brands, as of 1 August 2017 Opel/Vauxhall registrations are accounted in the PSA Group
5 Includes Dodge and Maserati
