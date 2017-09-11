Analytics, Demography, Employment, Modern EU
How is the European Union progressing towards its Europe 2020 targets?
To reach
this objective, the EU has adopted targets to be reached by 2020 in five areas:
employment, research & development (R&D), climate change & energy,
education and poverty reduction. These have been translated into national
targets in order to reflect the situation and possibilities of each Member
State to contribute to the common goal. A set of nine headline indicators and
additional sub-indicators, compiled by Eurostat, give an overview of how close
the EU is to its overall targets.
A complete picture of trends in the Europe 2020
headline indicators
The
analysis in the Eurostat publication is based on the Europe 2020 headline
indicators used to monitor progress towards the strategy's targets. Other
indicators focusing on specific subgroups of society or on complementary issues
are used to deepen the analysis and present a broader picture. The publication
aims to shed light on the trends in the headline indicators over the past years
and helps understand the factors behind the changes observed so far. The radar
chart below presents the current situation of the EU by showing the progress
made since 2008 and the distance still to cover towards the Europe 2020 key
targets.
What is the situation in each EU Member State?
The five
thematic chapters of the publication are followed by a country profile for each
Member State. These country profiles give an overall picture of the situation
in relation to the national Europe 2020 targets. The country profiles provide
for each Member State a table with the national Europe 2020 indicators and
illustrate the situation in each Member State in the form of a radar chart,
which shows the distance between the most recent data and the defined national
targets.
Eurostat publication “Smarter, greener, more inclusive? - Indicators to support the Europe 2020 strategy” (2018 edition) is here
