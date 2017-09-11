9.6% Latvians plans to use less banking services in the future

Deterred by recent events in the banking sector like the liquidation of ABLV Bank and the adoption of new banking regulations, 9.6% of Latvians are planning to use less banking services in the future, shows a survey conducted by SKDS pollster for LETA.

At the same time, 68.9% of respondents in the survey said that they were unaffected by the recent events in the Latvian banking sector and that they had not taken any action. Meanwhile, 14.1% of the surveyed people said they had assessed the reputation and risks of the banks whose services they are using.





According to the survey, 3.6% of respondents have changed their financial habits, 3% considered swapping their main bank, 2.6% considered opening an account in another bank, 2.2% have done or are planning to do something in relation to banking services, 2.1% have changed their financial plans and 1.7% have considered closing their bank account.





Also, 1.6% of respondents said that the recent events had prompted them to open accounts in other banks, 1% had closed their bank accounts and 0.8% had changed their main bank.





SKDS conducted the survey, commissioned by LETA, in April 2018.