Friday, 18.05.2018, 14:46
9.6% Latvians plans to use less banking services in the future
At the same time, 68.9% of respondents in the survey said that they were unaffected by the recent events in the Latvian banking sector and that they had not taken any action. Meanwhile, 14.1% of the surveyed people said they had assessed the reputation and risks of the banks whose services they are using.
According to the survey, 3.6% of respondents have changed their financial habits, 3% considered swapping their main bank, 2.6% considered opening an account in another bank, 2.2% have done or are planning to do something in relation to banking services, 2.1% have changed their financial plans and 1.7% have considered closing their bank account.
Also, 1.6% of respondents said that the recent events had prompted them to open accounts in other banks, 1% had closed their bank accounts and 0.8% had changed their main bank.
SKDS conducted the survey, commissioned by LETA, in April 2018.
