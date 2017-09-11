Expert: Japan, EU have similar global role

Japan and the European Union share a lot of common features as global civilian powers, Tomonori Yoshizaki, departmental director at Japan's National Institute for Defense Studies (NIDS), says, cites LETA/BNS.

"[French foreign policy expert] Francois Heisbourg once described Japan as 'the mirror on the wall,' which has lot of common features with the EU as a global civilian power," Yoshizaki, who is about to take part in the Lennart Meri Conference in Tallinn at the beginning of June, told BNS in an interview.





"EPA (Economic Partnership Agreement) and SPA (Strategic Partnership Agreement) would be most meaningful for us mainly because these agreements would facilitate our mutually enhancing relationship based on universal values such as human right, rule of law and peaceful resolution of conflicts," he said in response to a question about the relations of Japan and EU.





Yoshizaki said that the EU in addition is a significant player in the diplomatic and normative sense. "In the case of agenda setting with regard to new challenges, like global warming, Arctic issues, energy supplies, or Iran nuclear deals, the EU is so powerful," he said.





Yoshizaki told BNS that the EU's soft power rests on numbers: the strength in number of its member states, with more than 20 advanced countries, to form a "majority" in critical policy debate. "EU member states have long supported the idea of regional and economic integration based on common principles and values. This is where we should seek some commonality with the EU because the Asia-Pacific region still lacks interlocking multilateral institutions, and the U.S. does not have it either," he said.





According to Yoshizaki, the EU is the only international institution that can enjoy the majority of countries supporting multilateralism, even after Brexit.





The 12th Lennart Meri Conference titled "The Next Hundred Years" that is to be held from the end of May to the beginning of June will be dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Estonia and will focus on the future through the prism of the past, bringing leading political thinkers and active politicians from Europe and around the world to Estonia.





Speakers include Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, who also has Estonian roots, and Finnish Foreign Minister Timo Soini. The conference is to start with a public discussion panel at the assembly hall of the University of Tartu on May 31.





"In order to better cope with changes and form the best possible future for the technologically advanced humanity, we must learn from the past and apply these lessons right. Estonia's 100th anniversary will be a suitable moment to think over the lessons of the past both in the regional and the global context," Riina Kaljurand, organizer of the conference, said.





Confirmed participants of the Lennart Meri Conference this year include Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe Lt. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, Portugal's Minister of Defense Jose Alberto de Azeredo Lopes, the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Wess Mitchell, executive director of the McCain Institute and U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine Kurt Volker as well as retired U.S. Army Gen. David H. Petraeus.





The main work of the conference is to start on June 1 at 5 p.m. and is to end at noon on June 3. The location of the event is the Radisson Blu Sky Hotel in the center of Tallinn. The working language of the conference is English and participation is with invitations. The conference can be followed via webcast on the website of the conference.





Media accreditation gives the opportunity of following all plenary sessions. Morning and evening sessions will be held in accordance with the Chatham House Rule, access to these is enabled by special agreement. An online form must be filled by May 20 to register.





The Lennart Meri Conference is organized by the International Center for Defense and Security along with the Lennart Meri Foundation, with support from the Estonian Ministry of Defense, Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, NATO, BAE Systems, the Konrad Adenauer Fund, Hanwha and Nammo. The media partner of the conference is BNS.