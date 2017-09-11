Analytics, Economics, EU – Baltic States, GDP
Latvia showed fastest GDP growth in EU in Q1
During the first quarter of 2018, Latvia’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew at the fastest rate in the EU, according to a first-quarter flash estimate on 20 of the bloc's member states released on May 15th by Eurostat, cites LETA.
During the first quarter of 2018, Latvia’s seasonally adjusted GDP expanded by 5.2% against the same period a year ago.
Poland showed the next fastest growth - by 4.9%, followed by Hungary - 4.7%, the Czech Republic - 4.5%, and Romania - 4.2%.
Lithuania, meanwhile, posted 3.5% growth.
GDP grew in annual terms in all the EU member states reporting their data except Romania, where it remained unchanged.
During the first quarter of 2018, the economy of the whole EU grew by 2.4% against the first quarter of 2017, while the eurozone recorded a 2.5% growth.
Data were not available on the Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Croatia, Estonia, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Slovenia and Sweden.
