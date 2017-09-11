Analytics, Construction, Good for Business, Lithuania, Real Estate
Tuesday, 15.05.2018, 14:40
In Q1, the volume of construction work carried out in Lithuania amounted to EUR 448.4 mln
Over a quarter, the volume of building construction increased by 12.5%, civil engineering structures – by 11.3% (unadjusted – decreased by 30.7 and 61.5% respectively).
In I quarter 2018, against the respective period of the previous year, the volume of construction work carried out, calendar adjusted, increased by 18.8% (unadjusted – by 19.2%). Against the same period of the previous year, the volume of building construction increased by 9.7%, that of construction of civil engineering structures – by 43.2% (unadjusted – increased by 10.8 and 41.1% respectively).
The share of construction of residential buildings accounted for 20.2% of total construction work carried out in the country (EUR 90.8 million), that of construction of non-residential buildings – 47.6% (EUR 213.3 million), that of construction of civil engineering structures – 32.2% (EUR 144.3 million).
Changes in the volume of construction work carried out, Growth, drop (–),%
|
|
I quarter 2018, against
|
IV quarter 2017, seasonally and calendar adjusted
|
IV quarter 2017
|
I quarter 2017, calendar adjusted
|
I quarter 2017
|
Within the country
|
11.9
|
–45.1
|
18.8
|
19.2
|
Buildings
|
12.5
|
–30.7
|
9.7
|
10.8
|
residential
|
11.2
|
–31.9
|
0.4
|
2.1
|
non-residential
|
13.1
|
–30.2
|
14.4
|
14.7
|
Civil engineering structures
|
11.3
|
–61.5
|
43.2
|
41.1
In I quarter 2018, the volume of construction work carried out abroad amounted to EUR 58.7 million. Compared to the previous period, seasonally and calendar adjusted, it decreased by 10.7% (unadjusted – 24.9%), against the respective period of the previous year, calendar adjusted it decreased by 6.9% (unadjusted – increased by 6.1%).
Comparative indicators are calculated at constant prices of 2015 applying a construction input price index.
A news release on the works of construction enterprises in II quarter 2018 is due on 14 August 2018.
More information on the issue is available in the Database of Indicators.
