In Q1, the volume of construction work carried out in Lithuania amounted to EUR 448.4 mln

Statistics Lithuania informs that in I quarter 2018, the volume of construction work carried out in the country amounted to EUR 448.4 million at current prices, and against the previous period, seasonally and calendar adjusted, increased by 11.9% (unadjusted – decreased by 45.1%).

Over a quarter, the volume of building construction increased by 12.5%, civil engineering structures – by 11.3% (unadjusted – decreased by 30.7 and 61.5% respectively).





In I quarter 2018, against the respective period of the previous year, the volume of construction work carried out, calendar adjusted, increased by 18.8% (unadjusted – by 19.2%). Against the same period of the previous year, the volume of building construction increased by 9.7%, that of construction of civil engineering structures – by 43.2% (unadjusted – increased by 10.8 and 41.1% respectively).













The share of construction of residential buildings accounted for 20.2% of total construction work carried out in the country (EUR 90.8 million), that of construction of non-residential buildings – 47.6% (EUR 213.3 million), that of construction of civil engineering structures – 32.2% (EUR 144.3 million).





Changes in the volume of construction work carried out, Growth, drop (–),%

I quarter 2018, against IV quarter 2017, seasonally and calendar adjusted IV quarter 2017 I quarter 2017, calendar adjusted I quarter 2017 Within the country 11.9 –45.1 18.8 19.2 Buildings 12.5 –30.7 9.7 10.8 residential 11.2 –31.9 0.4 2.1 non-residential 13.1 –30.2 14.4 14.7 Civil engineering structures 11.3 –61.5 43.2 41.1





In I quarter 2018, the volume of construction work carried out abroad amounted to EUR 58.7 million. Compared to the previous period, seasonally and calendar adjusted, it decreased by 10.7% (unadjusted – 24.9%), against the respective period of the previous year, calendar adjusted it decreased by 6.9% (unadjusted – increased by 6.1%).





Comparative indicators are calculated at constant prices of 2015 applying a construction input price index.





A news release on the works of construction enterprises in II quarter 2018 is due on 14 August 2018.



