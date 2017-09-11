Analytics, Employment, Estonia, Labour-market, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 15.05.2018, 14:40
The employment rate was 66.6% in Estonia in Q1
In the 1st quarter of 2018, the estimated number of unemployed persons was
47,400, which is 9,000 more than in the 1st quarter of 2017. The unemployment
rate increased by 1.2 percentage points, which was not due to the employed
persons having lost their jobs but because previously inactive persons started
seeking work. The number of employed persons increased by 3,700 and the number
of inactive persons decreased by 12,100. The number of inactive persons
decreased primarily due to an increase in the number of those who were inactive
due to ongoing studies or retirement age (respectively 7,200 and 5,100 fewer
inactive persons). The number of the long-term unemployed decreased also, but
the number of those who had been seeking work for less than 6 months increased
by 7,500. In the 1st quarter of 2018, the unemployment rate for Estonians was
6% and for non-Estonians 8.6%.
In the 1st quarter
of 2018, the number of employed persons was 650,500 and the employment rate was
66.6%, which is 0.3 percentage points higher than a year ago in the same
quarter. The employment rate continued to be the highest in Northern Estonia
and the lowest in Northeastern Estonia. The number of persons working part-time
increased: the proportion of part-time workers in all employed persons was
12.1%, which is 1.5 percentage points higher than in the previous year. The
number of part-time workers who would have preferred to work more stood at
8,300 in the 1st quarter of 2018. The proportion of the underemployed in all
employed persons increased by 0.5 percentage points.
The labour force
participation rate (the share of the total number of employed persons and those
seeking work in the working-age population) was 71.4%. This indicator is still
showing an upward trend, having increased by 1.2 percentage points compared to
the 1st quarter of 2017. Compared to a year earlier, activity increased by 3.3
percentage points in the 15–24 age group and by 2.1 percentage points in the
50–74 age group. In the most active age group (persons aged 25–49), labour
force participation rate was stable (0.1 percentage point decrease). Labour
force participation rate increased both among women and men.
Statistics Estonia has been conducting the Labour Force Survey since 1995
and every quarter, 5,000 persons participate in the survey. The Labour Force
Survey is carried out by statistical organisations in all the European Union
Member States on the basis of a harmonised methodology. In Estonia, the main
representative of public interest is the Ministry of Social Affairs,
commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia collects and analyses the data
necessary for conducting the statistical activity.
