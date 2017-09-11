Number of M&A transactions in Estonia up 60% in Q1

According to consultation company KPMG, there were altogether 60% more mergers and acquisitions (M&A) carried out in Estonia in the first quarter of 2018 than in the same period the year before, informs LETA/BNS.

"There were altogether 60% more M&A transactions carried out in Estonia in the first quarter of this year than in the same period the year before. Even though the volume of most transactions is not public information, transactions that are large in terms of Estonia have already been carried out this year, like the sale of Magnetic MRO to Guangzhou Hangxin Aviation Technology, the purchase of Santa Monica Networks by Elisa and the sale of Euro Oil to Alexela Oil or the merger of Hansapost and Hobby Hall," Imre Visse, head of M&A and corporate finance at KPMG Baltics, said in a press release.





Visse said that KPMG is also aware of several large transactions that are close to being completed and a record of the last decade is to be expected this year when it comes to M&A transactions.





The total value of M&A transactions globally exceeded the 1 trillion dollar mark in the first quarter, while the indicator according to KPGM stood at 749 billion dollars in the same period last year.





KPMG is a global network of companies offering consultancy services, with member companies in 154 countries where over 197,000 specialists work.





KPMG has been operating in Estonia since 1992 and the company employs over 100 auditors and consultants. There are over 1,000 employees in the Estonian unit's partner company, the Finnish KPMG, and altogether approximately 5,000 employees working in the Nordic countries.