Friday, 11.05.2018
In 2017, the monthly gross income per employee was 1,155 euros in Estonia
The average monthly gross income per employee was the highest in Harju
county (1,283 euros) and the lowest in Ida-Viru county (947 euros). In 2017,
Harju county was the only county where the average monthly gross income was
above the Estonian average. Income close to the average was earned in Tartu and
Hiiu counties (respectively 1,149 and 1,147 euros). Average income was below
1,000 euros in Võru, Valga and Ida-Viru counties.
Of municipalities, the highest income was earned in
the rural municipalities of Harju county, where income was the highest in
Viimsi rural municipality (1,601 euros). In the municipality with the lowest
income (Narva city), average monthly gross income was 890 euros. The difference
between the municipalities with the highest and the lowest gross income was 711
euros. In Tallinn, the average monthly gross income was 1,257 euros.
The number of
persons receiving gross income increased in 2017 to 528,735, i.e., compared to
2016, the number increased by approximately 9,000 persons. The share of young
people among income recipients has decreased steadily in recent years but this
is compensated by the increasing share of older income recipients.
The highest
average monthly gross income was earned in the 25–49 age group (1,290 euros),
followed by the population aged 50–62 (1,062 euros) and 63 and over (845
euros). Although the average monthly gross income was the lowest (787 euros) in
the age group of young people (aged under 25), the growth of the income
compared to the previous period was the fastest (8.6%) in this age group. The
average income of persons aged under 25 is affected also by restrictions
regarding the employment of minors resulting from legislation.
Over a half (52%)
of income recipients were women, and their average monthly gross income was
1,019 euros. The average monthly gross income of men was 1,305 euros. As the
dataset does not enable distinguishing between full-time and part-time
employees and analysing by economic activities, the reasons for the difference
in men’s and women’s monthly gross income do not appear from the data.
The analysis is based on the data of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board as
at the beginning of April. The average monthly gross income per employee
is calculated by dividing the average monthly sum of payments with the average
monthly number of persons receiving payments.
