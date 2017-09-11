Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Inflation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies

Harmonized average annual inflation in Lithuania constituted 3.6% in April

Statistics Lithuania informs
Statistics Lithuania informs that in April 2018, average annual inflation calculated based on the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), which is methodologically harmonised with those of other EU member states, stood at 3.6% and was by 0.2 percentage points lower than that calculated based on the consumer price index (CPI).

In April 2018, annual inflation (April 2018, against April 2017) calculated based on the HICP stood at 2.2% and was by 0.1 percentage points lower than the CPI-based one.




In April 2018, against March, the increase in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the HICP stood at 0.7%, the CPI-based one – at 0.6%.


Table 1. Rates of change in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the HICP, April 2018

ECOICOP1 divisions of consumer goods and services

Relative share (weight) in total consumption expenditure, ‰

Price growth, drop (–), %

April 2018, against

Average annual
April 2017–2018

April 2016–2017

March 2018

April 2017

Consumption goods and services

1 000.0

0.7

2.2

3.6

Food products and non-alcoholic beverages

203.8

1.5

2.8

3.3

Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products

78.2

0.0

2.1

10.3

Clothing and footwear

69.0

3.5

0.5

1.2

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels

106.2

–0.9

4.1

3.4

Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance

71.1

0.4

0.7

0.8

Health care

58.1

1.0

1.2

0.8

Transport

154.9

0.9

1.1

3.6

Communications

28.8

0.1

–1.7

0.2

Recreation and culture

84.9

0.4

3.1

2.9

Education

12.9

0.4

2.9

2.4

Hotels, cafes and restaurants

55.0

0.8

4.6

6.7

Miscellaneous goods and services

77.1

–0.1

2.5

4.7

_________________

1 European Classification of Individual Consumption According to Purpose (ECOICOP).


For the calculation of annual and average annual inflation, monthly price changes and price changes for other periods, the HICPs calculated based on the 2015 index base period (2015 = 100) accurate to two decimal places are used. Price indices are published accurate to two decimal places, inflation and price changes – to one decimal place.


Table 2. ECOICOP classes of consumer goods and services whose rates of change in prices had the biggest impact on the overall price change

ECOICOP classes of consumer goods and services

Relative share (weight) in total consumption expenditure, ‰

Price growth, drop (–), %

Impact, percentage points

April 2018, against March 2018

Vegetables

21.1

12.6

+0.256

Clothing

46.5

3.6

+0.159

Package holidays

10.0

6.8

+0.068

Passenger transport by air

10.0

7.7

+0.063

Footwear

18.4

3.5

+0.059

Pharmaceuticals

33.0

1.2

+0.039

Recreation and sport services

13.2

–0.9

–0.012

Wine and wine products

12.4

–1.0

–0.012

Garden tools, plants and flowers

9.1

–1.7

–0.017

Products and materials for the maintenance and repair of the dwelling

15.3

–2.0

–0.031

Other services n.e.c. 

12.6

–2.4

–0.032

Heat energy

28.0

–2.2

–0.064

April 2018, against April 2017

Milk and milk products, cheese, eggs

39.0

6.5

+0.258

Tobacco products

26.9

9.0

+0.243

Solid fuel

11.8

19.4

+0.227

Catering services of restaurants, cafés and the like

32.5

6.2

+0.185

Oil and fats

10.5

13.2

+0.137

Fruit

11.0

9.0

+0.102

Passenger transport by air

10.0

–6.0

–0.056

Sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery

11.6

–3.9

–0.057

Wine and wine products

12.4

–3.5

–0.058

Spirits

18.5

–1.6

–0.059

Other appliances, articles and products for personal care

21.8

–2.9

–0.077

Pharmaceuticals

33.0

–2.9

–0.082


The overall change in consumer prices is influenced not only by the size of the price change for a certain product but also by the relative share (weight) of expenditure on that product in the total consumption expenditure.


Concepts

Inflation is a long-term increase in the general price level, resulting in a decrease in the purchasing power of money. Inflation is usually calculated based on the consumer price index and expressed in%.

Annual inflation shows the relative change in the average price level in the reporting month and the corresponding month of the previous year.

Average annual inflation shows the relative change in the average price level in the last twelve months and the corresponding previous twelve months.

Harmonized index of consumer prices – a consumer price index compiled according to a methodology harmonised across the European Union.

Consumer price index – a relative indicator reflecting the overall change in prices for consumer goods and services purchased by households to satisfy their consumption needs over a certain period of time.


A news release on the May 2018 inflation calculated based on the HICP is due on 11 June 2018.


For more information on the issue, please see the Database of Indicators and Eurostat’s website.




