Harmonized average annual inflation in Lithuania constituted 3.6% in April

Statistics Lithuania informs that in April 2018, average annual inflation calculated based on the harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP), which is methodologically harmonised with those of other EU member states, stood at 3.6% and was by 0.2 percentage points lower than that calculated based on the consumer price index (CPI).

In April 2018, annual inflation (April 2018, against April 2017) calculated based on the HICP stood at 2.2% and was by 0.1 percentage points lower than the CPI-based one.













In April 2018, against March, the increase in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the HICP stood at 0.7%, the CPI-based one – at 0.6%.





Table 1. Rates of change in prices for consumer goods and services calculated based on the HICP, April 2018

ECOICOP1 divisions of consumer goods and services Relative share (weight) in total consumption expenditure, ‰ Price growth, drop (–), % April 2018, against Average annual

April 2017–2018 April 2016–2017 March 2018 April 2017 Consumption goods and services 1 000.0 0.7 2.2 3.6 Food products and non-alcoholic beverages 203.8 1.5 2.8 3.3 Alcoholic beverages and tobacco products 78.2 0.0 2.1 10.3 Clothing and footwear 69.0 3.5 0.5 1.2 Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels 106.2 –0.9 4.1 3.4 Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance 71.1 0.4 0.7 0.8 Health care 58.1 1.0 1.2 0.8 Transport 154.9 0.9 1.1 3.6 Communications 28.8 0.1 –1.7 0.2 Recreation and culture 84.9 0.4 3.1 2.9 Education 12.9 0.4 2.9 2.4 Hotels, cafes and restaurants 55.0 0.8 4.6 6.7 Miscellaneous goods and services 77.1 –0.1 2.5 4.7

_________________

1 European Classification of Individual Consumption According to Purpose (ECOICOP).





For the calculation of annual and average annual inflation, monthly price changes and price changes for other periods, the HICPs calculated based on the 2015 index base period (2015 = 100) accurate to two decimal places are used. Price indices are published accurate to two decimal places, inflation and price changes – to one decimal place.





Table 2. ECOICOP classes of consumer goods and services whose rates of change in prices had the biggest impact on the overall price change

ECOICOP classes of consumer goods and services Relative share (weight) in total consumption expenditure, ‰ Price growth, drop (–), % Impact, percentage points April 2018, against March 2018 Vegetables 21.1 12.6 +0.256 Clothing 46.5 3.6 +0.159 Package holidays 10.0 6.8 +0.068 Passenger transport by air 10.0 7.7 +0.063 Footwear 18.4 3.5 +0.059 Pharmaceuticals 33.0 1.2 +0.039 Recreation and sport services 13.2 –0.9 –0.012 Wine and wine products 12.4 –1.0 –0.012 Garden tools, plants and flowers 9.1 –1.7 –0.017 Products and materials for the maintenance and repair of the dwelling 15.3 –2.0 –0.031 Other services n.e.c. 12.6 –2.4 –0.032 Heat energy 28.0 –2.2 –0.064 April 2018, against April 2017 Milk and milk products, cheese, eggs 39.0 6.5 +0.258 Tobacco products 26.9 9.0 +0.243 Solid fuel 11.8 19.4 +0.227 Catering services of restaurants, cafés and the like 32.5 6.2 +0.185 Oil and fats 10.5 13.2 +0.137 Fruit 11.0 9.0 +0.102 Passenger transport by air 10.0 –6.0 –0.056 Sugar, jam, honey, chocolate and confectionery 11.6 –3.9 –0.057 Wine and wine products 12.4 –3.5 –0.058 Spirits 18.5 –1.6 –0.059 Other appliances, articles and products for personal care 21.8 –2.9 –0.077 Pharmaceuticals 33.0 –2.9 –0.082



The overall change in consumer prices is influenced not only by the size of the price change for a certain product but also by the relative share (weight) of expenditure on that product in the total consumption expenditure.





Concepts

Inflation is a long-term increase in the general price level, resulting in a decrease in the purchasing power of money. Inflation is usually calculated based on the consumer price index and expressed in%.

Annual inflation shows the relative change in the average price level in the reporting month and the corresponding month of the previous year.

Average annual inflation shows the relative change in the average price level in the last twelve months and the corresponding previous twelve months.

Harmonized index of consumer prices – a consumer price index compiled according to a methodology harmonised across the European Union.

Consumer price index – a relative indicator reflecting the overall change in prices for consumer goods and services purchased by households to satisfy their consumption needs over a certain period of time.





A news release on the May 2018 inflation calculated based on the HICP is due on 11 June 2018.





For more information on the issue, please see the Database of Indicators and Eurostat’s website.