Thursday, 10.05.2018, 14:23
In March, the exports decreased by 3% and imports increased by 4% in Estonia
In March 2018, exports from Estonia amounted to 1.1 billion euros and
imports to Estonia to 1.4 billion euros. The trade deficit was 228 million
euros (in March 2017, it was 142 million euros).
In March, the top
destination countries of Estonia’s exports were Finland (16% of Estonia’s total
exports), Sweden (12%) and Latvia (9%). Electrical equipment and base metals
and articles of base metal were the main commodities exported to Finland;
electrical equipment and wood and articles of wood (wood in the rough, doors
and windows of coniferous wood) were the main commodities exported to Sweden;
agricultural products and food preparations (beer, cider) and transport equipment
(motor cars) were the main commodities exported to Latvia. The biggest
decrease occurred in exports to the Netherlands (down by 26 million euros)
and Sweden (down by 22 million euros). In exports to the Netherlands, the
exports of mineral products decreased. There was also a decrease in the exports
of electrical equipment to Sweden. The biggest increase occurred in exports to
Australia and Singapore (up by 18 million euros and 16 million euros,
respectively), where mainly mineral products were dispatched.
In March, the
biggest share in the exports of goods was held by electrical equipment (17% of
the total exports of goods), followed by wood and articles of wood, and mineral
products (both 12%). The greatest decrease was in the exports of agricultural
products and food preparations (down by 22 million euros), electrical equipment
and metals and articles of base metal (both down by 11 million euros). At the
same time, there was an increase in the exports of mechanical appliances (up by
19 million euros) and mineral products (up by 12 million euros).
The share of goods
of Estonian origin in total exports was 70% in March 2018. The exports of goods
of Estonian origin decreased by 7%, i.e. 65 million euros, and re-exports grew
by 8%, i.e. 26 million euros. Decreased exports in the commodity sections of
electrical equipment and agricultural products and food preparations
contributed to the decrease in the exports of goods of Estonian origin.
The main countries
of consignment in February were Germany and Finland (both with 12% share of
Estonia’s total imports) and Sweden (11%). Transport equipment and electrical
equipment were the main commodities imported from Germany; electrical equipment
and metals and articles of base metal from Finland; electrical equipment and
transport equipment from Sweden. The biggest increase occurred in imports from
Belarus (up by 39 million euros, i.e. approximately 11 times), Lithuania
(up by 27 million euros) and Sweden (up by 23 million euros). Mineral products
(motor spirit, fuel additives) were imported more from Belarus and Lithuania,
electrical equipment from Sweden. Imports decreased the most from the
Netherlands (down by 23 million euros), China (down by 19 million euros) and
Finland (down by 16 million euros).
The main commodities
imported to Estonia were electrical equipment (15% of Estonia’s total imports
of goods), mineral products (13%) and mechanical appliances (12%). The greatest
increase was in the imports of mineral products (up by 73 million euros) and
base metals and articles of base metal (up by 14 million euros). In March, the
greatest decrease occurred in the imports of raw materials and products of
chemical industry (down by 12 million euros).
In March 2018, the
foreign trade export volume index decreased by 2% and the import volume index
by 5% compared to March 2017.
In the 1st quarter
of 2018, exports from Estonia amounted to 3.3 billion euros and imports to
Estonia to 3.8 billion euros. The trade deficit in the 1st quarter was 541
million euros (in the 1st quarter of 2017, it was 652 million euros).
In the 1st quarter
of 2018, the growth in exports, compared to the same period of the previous
year, was supported by increased exports of mineral products (up by 100 million
euros), mechanical appliances (up by 48 million euros) and transport equipment
(up by 26 million euros). In the comparison by countries, exports have
increased the most to Singapore, Finland, Canada and Germany. At the same time,
exports to Sweden have decreased the most.
In the 1st quarter, the growth in imports was affected
the most by an increase in the imports of mineral products (up by 109 million
euros), mechanical appliances (up by 73 million euros), and base metals and
articles of base metal (up by 55 million euros). By countries, imports in the
first quarter of 2018 compared to the 1st quarter of 2017 grew the most from
Belarus, Sweden and Latvia. Imports from Finland decreased the most.
|
Estonia’s foreign trade by month, 2017–2018
|
Month
|
Exports, million euros
|
Imports, million euros
|
Balance, million euros
|
|
2017
|
2018
|
change, %
|
2017
|
2018
|
change, %
|
2017
|
2018
|
|
I quarter
|
3,090
|
3,288
|
6
|
3,742
|
3,828
|
2
|
-652
|
-541
|
|
January
|
940
|
1,030
|
10
|
1,350
|
1,253
|
-7
|
-410
|
-223
|
|
February
|
972
|
1,118
|
15
|
1,072
|
1,208
|
13
|
-100
|
-90
|
|
March
|
1,179
|
1,140
|
-3
|
1,321
|
1,367
|
4
|
-142
|
-228
|
|
Main foreign trade partners of Estonia, March 2018
|
|
Country of
destination, group of countries
|
Exports, million euros
|
Share, %
|
Change on
same month of previous year, %
|
Country of
consignment, group of countries
|
Imports, million euros
|
Share, %
|
Change on
same month of previous year, %
|
|
TOTAL
|
1,140
|
100
|
-3
|
TOTAL
|
1,367
|
100
|
4
|
|
EU-28
|
770
|
68
|
-9
|
EU-28
|
1,086
|
79
|
1
|
|
Euro area 19
|
525
|
46
|
-8
|
Euro area 19
|
755
|
55
|
-1
|
|
Non-EU
|
370
|
32
|
11
|
Non-EU
|
281
|
21
|
14
|
|
1. Finland
|
183
|
16
|
-2
|
1. Germany
|
161
|
12
|
0
|
|
2. Sweden
|
139
|
12
|
-14
|
2. Finland
|
160
|
12
|
-9
|
|
3. Latvia
|
97
|
9
|
1
|
3. Sweden
|
152
|
11
|
18
|
|
4. Germany
|
82
|
7
|
10
|
4. Lithuania
|
133
|
10
|
26
|
|
5. Russia
|
76
|
7
|
-2
|
5. Latvia
|
117
|
9
|
1
|
|
6. Lithuania
|
61
|
5
|
-11
|
6. Russia
|
103
|
8
|
22
|
|
7. Norway
|
48
|
4
|
-4
|
7. Poland
|
88
|
6
|
-9
|
|
8. USA
|
36
|
3
|
-17
|
8. Netherlands
|
53
|
4
|
-30
|
|
9. Denmark
|
33
|
3
|
-19
|
9. Belarus
|
44
|
3
|
-
|
|
10. Netherlands
|
29
|
3
|
-47
|
10. China
|
40
|
3
|
-32
|
|
|
Exports and imports by commodity section, March 2018
|
Commodity section (chapter) by Combined Nomenclature (CN)
|
Exports
|
Imports
|
Balance, million euros
|
|
million euros
|
share, %
|
change on
same period of previous year, %
|
million euros
|
share,%
|
change on
same period of previous year, %
|
|
TOTAL
|
1,140
|
100
|
-3
|
1,367
|
100
|
4
|
-228
|
|
Agricultural
products and food preparations (I–IV)
|
84
|
7
|
-21
|
125
|
9
|
-5
|
-41
|
|
Mineral products (V)
|
135
|
12
|
10
|
180
|
13
|
68
|
-44
|
|
Raw
materials and products of chemical industry (VI)
|
61
|
5
|
-7
|
120
|
9
|
-9
|
-58
|
|
Articles
of plastics and rubber (VII)
|
34
|
3
|
-6
|
67
|
5
|
-9
|
-33
|
|
Wood and
articles of wood (IX)
|
137
|
12
|
3
|
47
|
3
|
3
|
90
|
|
Paper and
articles thereof (X)
|
31
|
3
|
6
|
24
|
2
|
-1
|
8
|
|
Textiles
and textile articles (XI)
|
36
|
3
|
-13
|
56
|
4
|
-11
|
-21
|
|
Base
metals and articles of base metal (XV)
|
77
|
7
|
-12
|
123
|
9
|
13
|
-46
|
|
Mechanical appliances (84)
|
115
|
10
|
20
|
159
|
12
|
4
|
-44
|
|
Electrical equipment (85)
|
190
|
17
|
-6
|
203
|
15
|
2
|
-13
|
|
Transport equipment (XVII)
|
76
|
7
|
-2
|
148
|
11
|
1
|
-72
|
|
Optical,
measuring, precision instruments (XVIII)
|
33
|
3
|
-7
|
33
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
|
Miscellaneous manufactured articles (XX)
|
99
|
9
|
-8
|
32
|
2
|
-15
|
67
|
|
Other
|
32
|
2
|
-16
|
51
|
4
|
-24
|
-19
|
The statistics are based on the questionnaires “Intrastat” and “Exports
(sale of fish and crustaceans in foreign waters and ports)”, the due dates of
which were, respectively, 14 and 15 April 2018, and on the customs declaration
data of the Estonian Tax and Customs Board, which were sent to Statistics
Estonia on 20 April 2018. Statistics Estonia published the monthly summary of
foreign trade in 13 working days. In the case of the statistical activity
“Foreign trade”, the main representative of public interest is the Ministry of
Economic Affairs and Communications, commissioned by whom Statistics Estonia
collects and analyses the data necessary for conducting the statistical
activity.
