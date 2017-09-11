Analytics, Business, Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 10.05.2018, 14:23
Businesses in Vilnius, Kaunas want more transparency in public procurement
According to the survey, businesses also acknowledge that most suppliers would use their connections to win contracts.
"It seems to me that it is clear what homework the local authorities of Vilnius and Kaunas have to do. In 2018, it is not enough to have anti-corruption plan with several paragraphs on public procurement. You have to able to say clearly how you know that your public procurement procedures are more transparent than they were last year and that you do better in preventing corruption," Sergejus Muravjovas, the head of TI Lithuania, said in a press release.
"This also holds true for the most of other major authorities that that spend hundreds of millions of our money annually," he added.
According to the survey, a third of businesses think that public procurement practices by the local authorities of the two cities are unfair and a third do not trust their competitors either.
Some 38% of those polled in Vilnius and 28% in Kaunas think that cartel agreements are likely in procurement procedures.
TI Lithuania surveyed 170 businesses in July to September 2017.
