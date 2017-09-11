EBRD expects Estonia to have the steepest economic growth in Baltics in 2018

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has reduced Latvia’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for 2018, but the growth will be the second steepest in the Baltic states. Estonia will be the leader, writes LETA.

In the latest EBRD forecasts, Latvia’s economic growth is projected at 3.5% this year, which is by 0.6 percentage points lower than in November’s forecast.





In 2019 EBRD expects Latvia’s GDP to grow 3.5%.





Among economic forecasts for the Central Europe, Lithuania also saw a drop in the projected GDP growth. Lithuania’s GDP growth forecast has been cut by 0.3 percentage points to 3.2% this year and 2.8% next year. Estonia’s economic growth forecast has been raised by 0.4 percentage points to 3.8% this year, and 3% next year.





EBRD said in its report that growth in central Europe and the Baltic States (CEB) picked up markedly, from an average of 2.9% in 2016 to 4.3% in 2017, boosted by stronger investment and higher wage growth. The latest forecasts suggest that the economic growth will slow down to 3.8% this year and 3.3% next year because of shortage of qualified workforce.





The average growth in the EBRD region may have now peaked and is expected to moderate to 3.3% in 2018 and to 3.2% in 2019, the bank said.





EBRD was established in 1991 to help build a new, post-Cold War era in Central and Eastern Europe. The bank is operating in 29 countries.