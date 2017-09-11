Number of Tallinn residents crosses 450,000 mark

Registered residents of Tallinn numbered 450,075 at the beginning of May 2018, 289 more than at the beginning of April and 1,311 more than at the beginning of the year, the city government said on May 2nd, informs LETA/BNS.

During the past 15 years, the number of residents of the Estonian capital has grown by more than 70,000.





The number of residents of the city crossed the 400,000 mark by Sept. 1, 2004.





During 2003, the number of people registered as residents of Tallinn grew by a staggering 14,416 -- from 377,890 at the beginning of the year to 392,306 at year-end. In 2017, the population of Tallinn increased by 5,141 people.





Since the beginning of 2012, the number of residents of Tallinn has grown by 33,931 or 8%.





"Definitely the living environment of the city and the discounts and subsidies offered by the city to its residents, including free public transport, are an important reason for people to take up residence in the capital city and register it as their place of residence," Tallinn Mayor Taavi Aas said.





Already for five years, all people registered as residents of the capital city are entitled to free rides on the city's public transport and in electric trains within the limits of the city.