Analytics, Demography, Estonia, Society
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 03.05.2018, 07:14
Number of Tallinn residents crosses 450,000 mark
During the past 15 years, the number of residents of the Estonian capital has grown by more than 70,000.
The number of residents of the city crossed the 400,000 mark by Sept. 1, 2004.
During 2003, the number of people registered as residents of Tallinn grew by a staggering 14,416 -- from 377,890 at the beginning of the year to 392,306 at year-end. In 2017, the population of Tallinn increased by 5,141 people.
Since the beginning of 2012, the number of residents of Tallinn has grown by 33,931 or 8%.
"Definitely the living environment of the city and the discounts and subsidies offered by the city to its residents, including free public transport, are an important reason for people to take up residence in the capital city and register it as their place of residence," Tallinn Mayor Taavi Aas said.
Already for five years, all people registered as residents of the capital city are entitled to free rides on the city's public transport and in electric trains within the limits of the city.
- 03.05.2018 Tallinn Airport's passenger numbers rose by 17% in April
- 03.05.2018 Capital Mill's high-rise building in Tallinn to cost EUR 20 mln
- 02.05.2018 Lithuania’s GDP increased by 0.8% in Q1
- 02.05.2018 Flash estimate: GDP rose by 4.3% in Latvia in Q1
- 02.05.2018 Литва - девятая в мире и третья в Европе по росту военных расходов
- 02.05.2018 Президент Литвы подтверждает переписку с подозреваемым в политической коррупции Э. Масюлисом
- 02.05.2018 В первом квартале ВВП Латвии вырос на 4,3%
- 02.05.2018 BLRT Grupp приобрел первую в Эстонии транспортную систему грузоподъемностью 500 тонн
- 02.05.2018 BLRT buys special shipyard transporter for EUR 1.1 mln
- 02.05.2018 Глава представительства ЕК в Латвии: «Доклад по Латвии не будет переписан!»