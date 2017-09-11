Analytics, Economics, GDP, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Flash estimate: GDP rose by 4.3% in Latvia in Q1
Elita Kalniņa , Statistics Latvia, 02.05.2018.
Flash estimate of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) shows that, compared to the 1st quarter of 2017, in the 1st quarter of 2018 the gross domestic product (GDP) value increased by 4.3% (according to seasonally and calendar non-adjusted data).
Compared to the
4th quarter of 2017, GDP grew by 1.7% (according to seasonally
and calendar adjusted data).
The upward
pressure on the GDP value was exerted by the output increase in industry (of 3%),
construction (35%) and retail trade (of 5%).
Press release on the precise value of and changes in the GDP in the 1st quarter of 2018 will be published on 31 May.
