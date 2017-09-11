Analytics, Economics, EU – Baltic States
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 30.04.2018, 15:00
Eurozone economic sentiment unchanged in April
BC, Tallinn, 30.04.2018.Print version
In April 2018, the Eurozone’s economic sentiment index (ESI) remained unchanged from March at 112.7 points, reports LETA, according to the European Commission’s latest data.
Analysts had expected the index to drop to 112 points in April.
The European Commission said that in April confidence decreased in the services, retail and construction sectors but rose in manufacturing and among consumers.
In the European Union, meanwhile, the ESI was down to 112.3 points from 112.6 points.
In Latvia, the economic sentiment index dropped to 105.1 points in April from 105.8 points in March.
The data on Latvia shows that in April confidence declined in the manufacturing and services sectors but strengthened in retail trade and construction, as well as among consumers.
In Lithuania, the ESI rose to 112.7 points from 110.1 points, and Estonia, the index moved down to 105 points from 106.7 points.
Other articles:
- 30.04.2018 Turnover of retail and catering enterprises increased by 0.9% in Lithuania in March
- 30.04.2018 Latvia, Sweden work together to defend democracy, freedom and solidarity
- 30.04.2018 Vilnius-Kaunas spur could become part of Rail Baltica in 2023
- 27.04.2018 Towards European labour market: making skills visible in the EU
- 27.04.2018 In March, construction costs increased by 0.5% in Latvia
- 27.04.2018 In March, retail trade turnover in Latvia grew by 6.5%
- 27.04.2018 Латвийский премьер посоветовал забыть мечту о Латвии как мосте между Востоком и Западом
- 27.04.2018 Druzhba pipeline operator in Belarus claims EUR 69 mln from Orlen Lietuva
- 27.04.2018 Затраты на строительство в Латвии выросли на 3,6%
- 27.04.2018 Прирост оборота латвийской розничной торговли в марте составил 6,5%