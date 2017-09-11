Eurozone economic sentiment unchanged in April

In April 2018, the Eurozone’s economic sentiment index (ESI) remained unchanged from March at 112.7 points, reports LETA, according to the European Commission’s latest data.

Analysts had expected the index to drop to 112 points in April.





The European Commission said that in April confidence decreased in the services, retail and construction sectors but rose in manufacturing and among consumers.





In the European Union, meanwhile, the ESI was down to 112.3 points from 112.6 points.





In Latvia, the economic sentiment index dropped to 105.1 points in April from 105.8 points in March.





The data on Latvia shows that in April confidence declined in the manufacturing and services sectors but strengthened in retail trade and construction, as well as among consumers.





In Lithuania, the ESI rose to 112.7 points from 110.1 points, and Estonia, the index moved down to 105 points from 106.7 points.