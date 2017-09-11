In March, construction costs increased by 0.5% in Latvia

Data of the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to February, in March 2018 level of construction costs in Latvia grew by 0.5%. Labour remuneration of workers (1) rose by 1.1%, prices of building materials by 0.5%, and maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment by 0.2%.

In March, the average level of construction costs was mostly affected by the increase in labour remuneration for workers carrying out finishing works (roofers, plasterers, sanitary technicians and others), as well as rise of dolomite breakstone prices.





Compared to March 2017, construction costs went up by 3.9%. Labour remuneration of workers grew by 8.7%, prices of building materials by 3.0%, and maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment by 2.4%.













In the 1st quarter of 2018, compared to the 4th quarter of 2017, the overall level of construction costs increased by 1.0%. Labour remuneration of workers grew by 1.5%, prices of building materials by 1.3%, and maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment by 0.3%.





In the 1st quarter of 2018, compared to the 1st quarter of 2017, the overall level of construction costs increased by 3.6%. Labour remuneration of workers grew by 7.9%, prices of building materials by 2.7%, and maintenance and operational costs of machinery and equipment by 2.4%.





In 2018, the data on prices of construction resources are provided by approximately 190 construction enterprises and more than 40 trade enterprises. When calculating the Construction Cost Index, the prices of building materials submitted by enterprises for the calculation of producer price indices in industry and import price index are also used.





The sample includes construction enterprises with the highest value of own account construction works in 2017. The share of enterprises with the value of own account construction work exceeding EUR 1 million per year accounted for 80%, in 33% of which the value of own account construction work exceeded EUR 5 million per year. The criterion used to sample trade enterprises is their turnover and specialisation.





1Hourly gross labour remuneration of workers employed in construction broken down by main profession:




