Alcohol, Analytics, Legislation, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Shadow economy
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 27.04.2018, 06:42
Part of illegal trade in alcohol in Lithuania going online
„The main tendency we spotted last year was a sudden rise in trade transfers online. Young people no longer buy alcohol from illegal sellers, they are becoming illegal sellers. A new type of business is opening up to young people. We see clear tendencies that illegal trade in alcohol is moving into the e-shadow", Kupsys told a press conference.
He couldn’t provide the latest "shadow" statistics but said the state's policy on regulating excided goods was ineffective.
Vytautas Zukauskas, head of shadow economy research at the Lithuanian Free Market Institute, said a lot of research shows the general level of shadow economy in Lithuania is decreasing but the situation with excided goods is different. "With excided goods, including fuel, cigarettes and alcohol, we don’t see any downward tendency and the shadow is even growing", he said.
Meanwhile, Ignas Zokas, head of Spinter Tyrimai, says around 50% of people in Lithuania are still tolerant and are likely to buy illegal goods.
The sale of alcohol was further restricted and alcohol advertising was banned in Lithuania early this year. Alcohol sale hours were shortened and the sale of alcohol for under-20s was banned.
- 27.04.2018 Food Union invests EUR 20,000 in new ice cream in Latvian national colors
- 27.04.2018 The number of illegal Pay-TV connections in Latvian households declined by 20%
- 27.04.2018 Estonian government has fulfilled 93% tasks planned for 2016-2019
- 27.04.2018 RB Rail invites Poles to join public tendering
- 26.04.2018 In 2017, number of foreign travellers in Latvia rose by 13.7%
- 26.04.2018 Active financial support to SMEs in the Baltic States
- 26.04.2018 Литовский суд признал Lewben Investment Management не соответствующей критериям нацбезопасности
- 26.04.2018 Рижский окружной суд рассмотрит аппеляцию об аресте руководителя Конгресса неграждан Александра Гапоненко
- 26.04.2018 Литовцев беспокоит введение нового налога на недвижимость
- 26.04.2018 В 2017 году средняя месячная нетто-зарплата в Латвии выросла на 6,2%