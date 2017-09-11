Estonian government has fulfilled 93% tasks planned for 2016-2019

The Estonian government has fulfilled 93% of the tasks planned in its activity program for the years 2016-2019, reports LETA/BNS.

There are 167 fundamental principles in the coalition agreement of the government, the realization of which has been divided into tasks. The government had altogether 263 tasks for the period from December 2016 to April 2018, of which 245 tasks or 93% of the tasks planned have been fulfilled, government spokespeople said.





"The interim review of the activity program indicates that the government has worked zealously to realize its goals. Through the activity program we are contributing to increasing the Estonian population, ensuring an inclusive and sustainable economic growth, achieving a better social cohesion and ensuring the security of our state and people," Prime Minister Juri Ratas said in a press release.





At the same time, Ratas emphasized that there is still a lot of work to be done. "The government has no time to just idle away for a day. We have a long list of work that must be done over the next year to contribute to foster life in Estonia," the prime minister said





The government's plan of work for the upcoming year for example include the initial public offering of the state-owned port company Port of Tallinn, that is listing 30% of shares in the company, changing the pricing model of oil shale, developing a long-term solution for the foreign workforce problem, building state gymnasiums in places where preliminary contracts have been signed. Establish Estonian languages houses in Tallinn and Narva. Another important task is building primary level health centers during the next year. In the field of security, it is important to establish and launch a cyber command. Among other things, the government over the next year is planning to approve its foreign policy development plan until the year 2030.





The government's activity program is reviewed once a year in parallel with the updating of other strategic documents, including the competitiveness plan "Estonia 2020", the state budget strategy and stability program.