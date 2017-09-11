In 2017, level of agricultural product prices in Latvia grew by 11.6%

The data compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that in 2017, the total price index of agricultural output* increased by 11.6%, which was mainly due to the rise in prices of livestock products of 25.8%. The price index of crop products grew by 2.2%.

Increase in the price index of livestock products mainly was affected by significant rise in milk prices. The average purchase price of milk rose by 42.6% – from 215 EUR/t in 2016 to 306 EUR/t in 2017. In 2016, the lowest purchase prices of milk since 2010 was recorded.





Compared to 2016, in 2017 the average purchase price of meat grew by 2.5% – from 1 492 EUR/t to 1 529 EUR/t. The most notable increase was recorded in purchase prices of beef and veal – of 11,5%, reaching 1 782 EUR/t, while the average purchase price of pork rose by 7.0% and of mutton by 1.3%, constituting 1 504 EUR/t and 3 400 EUR/t, respectively.The average purchase price of poultry fell by 0.5% – from 1 689 EUR/t to 1 681 EUR/t.













The average purchase price of eggs went up from EUR 6.25 to EUR 7.15 per 100 eggs or by 14.4%, compared to 2016.





Compared to 2016, in 2017 the average purchase price of grain grew from 132.3 EUR/t to 143.6 EUR/t. Rise in the average purchase price of grain (of 8.6%) was influenced by higher grain quality.





Compared to the year before, increase was registered also in prices of vegetables as well as fruit and berries – by 29.2% and 22.9%, respectively.





Prices of main agricultural products (euros per tonne)

2016 2017 Changes,% (2017, compared to 2016) Grain, total 132.31 143.63 8.6 wheat 134.55 146.41 8.8 rye 108.05 117.15 8.4 barley 121.57 126.84 4.3 Rape seeds 349.93 352.45 0.7 Food potatoes 142.37 141.65 -0.5 Vegetables 477.86 617.61 29.2 Fruit and berries 552.80 679.52 22.9 Livestock (slaughter weight) 1 492.19 1 529.48 2.5 cattle 1 598.55 1,781.65 11.5 pigs 1 406.07 1,504.26 7.0 sheep 3 358.12 3 400.19 1.3 poultry 1 689.36 1 680.83 -0.5 Milk 214.52 305.88 42.6 Eggs, EUR per 100 pieces 6.25 7.15 14.4

More information on prices and indices of agricultural products is available in the CSB database section Agriculture, Forestry and Fishery.





* Price indices of agricultural output characterise changes in agricultural product prices taking place during a certain period, compared to the base period (2015=100). The total price index of agricultural output is estimated considering the average weighted prices of separate products, using estimates of the Economic Accounts for Agriculture on the base year as the weights.