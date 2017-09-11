Nordea slightly ups GDP growth forecasts for Latvia, Estonia in 2018

Nordea has slightly adjusted upwards its forecasts for the GDP growth in Latvia and Estonia this year while lowering a bit the forecast for the economic growth in Estonia, according to the latest economic outlook published by the Nordic financial group, cites LETA.

Nordea's analysts now expect a 4% economic growth in Latvia in 2018 compared to the previous forecast of 3.9% but the GDP growth forecast for 2019 remains unchanged at 3.5%.





Estonia is likely to show a 3.9% growth this year, up slightly from the previous forecast of 3.7%, and the forecast for 2019 has also been upped from 3% to 3.2%.





The economic growth forecasts for Lithuania have been lowered from 3.5% to 3.2% this year and from 3.4% to 3% in 2019.





According to the latest Nordea forecasts, Latvia is still expected to show the steepest economic growth among the three Baltic states this and next year.





The average annual inflation forecasts for Latvia have not been changed with Nordea still expecting a 3% growth of consumer prices in 2018 and a 2.5% price growth in 2019.





The inflation forecast for Estonia has been adjusted downwards from 3.4% to 3% in 2018 but was left unchanged for 2019 at 2.5%.





In case of Lithuania, Nordea raised the average annual inflation forecast from 2% to 2.2% in 2018 and also increased the forecast for 2019 from 2.1% to 2.2%.