Analytics, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Legislation, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 24.04.2018, 13:47
Most companies, institutions in Latvia are not ready for General Data Protection Regulation
"We were given two years to introduce the regulation. Now it can be seen that many are hoping to do it at the last moment," she said.
The main reason all measures have been postponed is the fact that companies and residents lack information about the regulation. Many relied that Latvia will work on its own laws, even though this regulation should be applied directly and national regulations for that are not necessary.
Petersone reminded that after May 25 watchdogs may visit any company and institutions and ask to demonstrate how GDPR requirements are implemented.
Fines will also grow considerably. At present the maximum fine for inappropriate data processing is EUR 14,000, but from May 25 it will grow to EUR 20 million or 4% of the company's last turnover. "These fines are really big and should be motivating to think about data protection," said Petersone.
On April 24, GDPR Riga Forum is held, organized by KPMG on data security and protection.
- 24.04.2018 FT: EU budget revamp to shift funds from east to southern states
- 24.04.2018 Sales of Laima Exclusive product line abroad jump 48% in 3 months
- 24.04.2018 SEB and Danske issue EUR 34 mln loan for expansion of Origo Shopping Center in Riga
- 24.04.2018 Lithuanian property developers may freeze EUR 175 mln worth of projects
- 24.04.2018 Estonian company signs contract to bring railway route from China to Muuga
- 24.04.2018 Latvia and Norway have potential for expanding cooperation on start-ups, education and tourism
- 24.04.2018 Quarter century for AmCham Latvia
- 24.04.2018 Vilkyskiu dairy plans to invest up to EUR 40 mln in new plant
- 24.04.2018 Renovation of Vilnius' Akropolis mall to cost EUR 14 mln
- 24.04.2018 Australia's 1st pop-up embassy opens in Tallinn